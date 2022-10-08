PATTON — Trying to regroup, Homer-Center played nearly a perfect first quarter at defending Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights.
Unfortunately, the host Highlanders answered with three of their own.
A two-touchdown lead wasn’t enough for the visiting Wildcats, as Cambria Heights roared back and dominated the final three quarters behind senior quarterback Ty Stockley’s career night to send Homer-Center to its fourth defeat in the last five games, 31-12, on Friday night.
“We’ve got to play as a team. We’ve just got to bind together and play the way we can play,” said Wildcat junior running back Landon Hill, who rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter. “We had a scheme and we were pounding it. It was working. That’s the way we can play. We’ve got to play to play four quarters with it. We can’t let up.”
Homer-Center had just one first down after two long touchdown drives in the first quarter. The Wildcats piled up 137 yards in the opening frame but wound up with just 156.
“A lot of us are down,” said senior captain Michael Krejocic, whose excellent leaping 20-yard touchdown grab opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. The jets have been killing us all year. We stopped the jets today and the run up the middle killed us.”
That was Stockley, running behind Cambria Heights’ huge offensive line. The Highlander signal-caller toted the ball a robust 31 times for 243 yards, shattering his previous career-best of 187 set against Marion Center last season.
Stockley scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards in the second quarter to give the Highlanders the lead at intermission. He broke his single-game mark, appropriately, on a 50-yard run where he emerged from the pile and dashed to the end zone with 8:09 left that effectively iced the game.
Stockley scored from the 1 at 10:34 of the fourth quarter, as well.
“He’s a really good player,” Krejocic said of Stockley. “He runs hard. He doesn’t stop. His legs just keep moving.”
The game turned around in the second quarter. First, Stockley kept what became Cambria Heights’ first scoring drive alive with a 17-yard run on a fourth-and-2 play. Then, on the ensuing Homer-Center possession, Krejocic was thrown for a 6-yard loss on a first-down jet sweep and Angelo Alexander was chased down trying to pass — the intentional grounding for which he was flag resulted in a 23-yard loss on the play.
Heights got the ball back and went 52 yards in just five plays, Stockley’s 2-yard run putting the Highlanders up for good, 14-12, with 2:48 left in the first half.
“Those are tough,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “We’re battling. We’ve got some young kids in some positions.”
The Highlanders won their sixth in a row after opening the season with a loss at Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights travels to undefeated Penns Manor next week with first place in the Heritage Conference on the line.
“I think a lot of people gave up on us after Week 1. It was one of those things where we knew we had to get back to work. Our kids responded,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Stockley just kept making plays tonight. He was the difference. Our offensive line did a great job. We controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Homer-Center coach Greg Page, meanwhile, was left to try to rally the Wildcats, who are under .500 threw seven weeks for the first time since 2011.
As if things weren’t adverse enough already, Homer-Center lost another quarterback when Alexander was injured in the first half after making several nice read-option runs on the Wildcats’ first two scoring drives.
“You can’t make excuses,” Page said. “We’ve played a good stretch of football teams and it’s going to continue. We have to figure things out. We have 14 seniors. We have good leadership and that leadership needs to be present Monday. It has to get you through the tough times.”
Things couldn’t have started off better for Homer-Center. The Wildcats had the ball for all but four plays of the first quarter in busting out to a 12-0 lead when Hill went over from the 1 with 10 seconds left in the frame to polish off a 73-yard march.
Hill’s 48-yard run up the middle set up his touchdown. He ran for 75 yards in the first quarter on 10 carries.
The Wildcats converted a fourth down on a hard-count offsides along with three third downs after taking the opening kickoff, including a 20-yard pass from Alexander to Krejocic leaping over the defensive back in the end zone for the game’s first score.
Homer-Center’s initial drive took 11 plays to cover 69 yards, eating 6:03 off the clock.
“We just were playing to our full potential,” Hill said.
“We’ve played some good football,” Page said. “We haven’t played consistent football.”