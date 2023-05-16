NORTTHERN CAMBRIA —West Shamokin freshman Avery Elkin knows she’s a young pitcher. She knows she doesn’t always hit her spots. She also knows she has a stellar defense behind her when that happens.
Now, she knows she’s a Heritage Conference champion.
Elkin struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk in a complete-game effort that saw the Wolves dethrone reigning champion Cambria Heights, 6-5, in the Heritage Conference softball title game at Northern Cambria’s South Sports Complex on Monday night.
“They are good, oh my Lord,” Elkin said of the Wolves’ defense. “Hitting your spots is important, but every once in a while, I miss because I’m young. I feel like even when I miss, I’m still confident they’re going to get the ball behind me and make the play.”
In a battle between strong defenses and powerhouse offenses, it was the Wolves who pulled out on top to win their 15th consecutive game after starting the season at 2-3, including a 9-8 loss to the Highlanders on March 30.
“We’ve been working for this all season, and it just feels great,” Wolves catcher Lily Jordan said. “It was a good game, too. We were neck-and-neck the whole time. … It’s super nerve wracking. The whole time I’m catching, I’m just watching the other team bat and my team, and I’m like ‘please make the play’. I get super nervous, but we have a good defense, and I trust them. We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now, and it’s paying off in our games, and it just keeps rolling.”
Maria Young flashed the glove first for West Shamokin, which typically plays on turf, when she made a sliding catch in center field on a Martina White line drive in the bottom of the first inning.
“She’s always hustling,” West Shamokin second-year head coach Megan Aikins said. “She’s fun to watch. This whole group is just fun. They’re special.”
The Wolves carried momentum from a pair of Elkin strikeouts into the top of second when their bats started heating up. Jordan reached first on a grounder up the middle, and an error on a Malena Stewart popup to second base put two runners aboard. White snagged a fly ball off Alyea Talmadge’s bat at the fence, and Madi Keirn hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Jordan for the 1-0 lead.
To follow up White’s catch in the outfield, Ellie Bender made a diving catch at short on Rachel Cecconi’s line drive to end the inning.
In the top of the third, the Highlanders turned a 4-6-3 double-play when Elkin hit a ground ball to second baseman Macey Mezzelo.
“That was nice,” Griak cracked a smile. “It was the second one we turned this season. It felt really nice to get that.”
The Wolves took Cambria Heights down 1-2-3 for a second straight inning and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Talmadge was called safe on a hard infield single.
Elkin took down two Highlanders via strikeout to start the bottom half of the inning, but Alexis Griak sent a shot deep for a solo home run way past the center field fence to cut the Wolves’ lead to one.
“There’s always going to be at least one really good girl on the other team that’s really good,” Elkin said. “I think you just have to accept that sometimes you can’t pitch better than a batter can hit and move on.”
West Shamokin got three runners on base in the fifth, including a Leah Mondi hit into left field and a hard line drive by Elkin that popped out of third baseman Abby Zeglen’s mitt, but couldn’t convert any insurance runs.
Elkin fanned two more Highlanders in the fifth, and the Wolves started another offensive push. Talmadge, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, hit an RBI single to center to score Jordan from second and chase starting pitcher Karin Adams from the mound in place of Sidney Nihart.
Adams suffered the loss, allowing five hits and four runs (two earned) in 51/3 innings.
A little pop fly from Cecconi over the head of the first baseman was enough to bring home Talmadge to make it 4-2.
White singled up the middle to start the bottom of the sixth for Cambria Heights, and Griak hit her second home run of the night to close the gap back to one run, 4-3, with two outs.
“It felt amazing,” Griak said of her home runs. “I don’t think if I didn’t hit those we would’ve got three runs. We beat ourselves tonight. We didn’t get enough hits. That’s not how we play. … Our defense was really great. Those hits up the middle, there’s nothing you can do there.”
Griak scored two runs and collected three RBIs on the night. Mezzelo followed with a pair of hits
Jordan had a little two-out magic of her own in the top of the seventh. Jordan, who went 3-for-3 with four runs and an RBI, hit a solo home run well over the center field fence to give the Wolves a two-run cushion.
“I was praying, ‘Please go over, please go over,’” Jordan laughed. “I was hoping for a home run just to get us an extra run in, and it was awesome.”
Mezzelo dropped a hit into shallow left for a single and took second on an error, but Elkin closed the door by forcing a pair of popups and a ground ball easily fielded by second baseman Talmadge for the out.
A Heritage Conference title is just the first step for a young group that’s only getting better as District 6 Class 2A playoffs loom.
“I tell them, ‘We’re doing one thing at a time,’” Aikins said. “We take it one game at a time. We can’t look too far ahead. Now that we looked here, we’re looking to playoffs. It’s just been really fun to watch them come together this season.”
“The more we go, the more and more exciting the games get,” Elkin said. “Every time we play, our energy and our playing ability overall increases. We’re not done yet.”
West Shamokin (16-3) is ranked third in Class 2A, while Cambria Heights (14-5) sits at No. 5.
