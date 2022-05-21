Induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is largely an individual honor. It’s the culmination of many achievements, records, trophies and plaques.
Bob Rado will have none of it.
He will accept the distinction, which will come Sunday evening at the Rustic Lodge, but he hardly thinks he alone is deserving of it. Yes, he’s credited with more than 500 coaching wins. But when Rado looks in the mirror of his career, he sees so many other faces than just his own. Rado, who has lived his entire life in Indiana County, is being inducted for his long career on the hardwood, first as a player at Homer-Center and IUP in the 1970s, and then as a coach at Marion Center, Indiana and Homer-Center high schools from 1982 to 2020.
“I am humbled by this, but I wish I could share it with everybody who made it possible: my family, my players, my friends, the guys who coached with me and the man upstairs,” Rado said. “My whole life, I have been very blessed to be around some great people.”
One former player who Rado coached also went into coaching. He has found a lot of success as a coach, and he credits Rado for much of it.
“Coach Rado was one of those guys who you don’t understand how valuable they are in your life until years after you played for him,” said Michael Ryan, who played for Rado at Indiana in the 1990s and is now manager of the Chicago Cubs’ Class AA minor league team. “Once I got into professional baseball, I realized that everything I go through now, he prepared me for. When I have players who are headaches, I do things Coach Rado did because I know down the road that they will value it. Even though it’s a different sport, I wouldn’t have made it to where I am if it wasn’t for Coach Rado.”
That’s the kind of victory Rado wants to be remembered for.
“I hope people recognize me as a role model who maybe had an impact on people’s lives,” Rado said. “That’s how I want to be remembered, and not just for the wins.”
THE FIFTH of Nick and Frances Rado’s eight children, he grew up knowing the power of family and faith. The eight Rado children — five boys and three girls — all still live in the area and up until just a few years ago, they gathered every Sunday at their mother’s house for dinner.
Growing up, Rado and his siblings didn’t need neighborhood kids to play sports. There were enough of them on their own, but when other kids did come around, they had enough for football in the fall, baseball in the summer and basketball year-round. Rado and his brothers were, and still are, competitive. They strived to be the best at whatever they were playing, but they also encouraged one another. Rado, the fourth of the five boys, said one brother in particular deserves credit for his success.
“My brother Ed pushed me to be the best I could be and was always there for me and never missed a game that I played,” Rado said. “He was my biggest fan. I love all my brothers, but Ed has always been there when I needed him.”
The same goes for Frances, the family matriarch. Now 95, she isn’t as active as she once was — a 2002 story in The Indiana Gazette details how at 75, she was helping Ed’s Quality Construction company as a laborer — but every day, the Rado children can feel her presence. The lessons she taught her children show up every day. For her basketball-coaching son, it was his diligence in scouting opponents, his drive to get his players to see their potential, his deep knowledge of the game and his respect for opponents, officials, fans and most importantly, his players.
“My mom, she never bad-mouthed anybody,” Rado said. “She always found the good in people. My mom taught us the work ethic. She always told us, ‘It’s not what you get, it’s what you give.’ She was blue collar all the way. She was strict, but she taught us right from wrong.”
THAT FAMILY FEELING is an ideal that Rado brought to his teams as a coach. Just as John Wooden, one of Rado’s heroes, is credited with saying, “The star of the team is the team,” Rado espoused to his players the idea that no one player would win a game, but if the five on the floor played as one, they might be unbeatable. To make his point, sometimes Rado would stop practice and pull one player next to him. He’d make a fist and extend it in front of the player.
“I’d say, ‘Break my finger,’” Rado said. “He would say, ‘Well, I can’t.’ Then I’d open my hand and say, ‘Break my finger’ and then he’d realize what I was talking about. I always told my teams that we needed to play like a fist. I’d say, ‘You’re much stronger as a fist than as separate fingers.’”
That mantra of playing like a fist led to a lot of wins and a closeness that the players learned to appreciate.
“He was a coach who saw a lot of potential in all his players,” said Ben Wolford, who played for Rado at Homer-Center from 2013 to 2016. “What I liked about him is that he knew what we were all capable of and he wanted to keep us accountable to live up to our potential.”
RADO’S SUCCESS in basketball is a byproduct of a passing in the hallway. In the seventh grade, Rado got cut from the Homer-Center junior high basketball team. Still sore from the rejection, he chose not to try out the following year. But after having been battle-tested from playing his older brothers, Rado tried again in ninth grade. This time, he made the cut.
Soon after the tryout, Rado was in the hallway when he encountered George Wise, the varsity head coach. Wise stopped Rado, congratulated him on making the ninth-grade team and said he was looking forward to seeing him play. Rado said he has never forgotten that brief exchange because of the boost he got from it.
“That meant a lot to me just knowing the head basketball coach knew who I was,” Rado said. “It made me feel good. He was a mentor all the way through, and to this day I respect him.”
Once he got to varsity, Rado became one of the best players in the county. He was named to the first team All-Appalachian Conference team twice and was All-Gazette and All-District 6 as a senior when he led the Wildcats to the District 6 title game, in which Homer-Center lost by two to Bishop Guilfoyle despite Rado’s game-high 15 points and 15 rebounds. After his senior season at Homer-Center, when Rado averaged 18.8 points per game and won a slew of individual honors, Wise gave his star player a note that Rado still has 48 years later.
“Thanks for the great attitude and effort you’ve displayed the past two years,” Wise wrote. “You’re the best I’ve ever coached. I doubt if I’ll ever have a more dedicated athlete than you.”
Rado enrolled at IUP in the fall of 1974 and joined head coach Carl Davis’s men’s basketball team. He played three seasons for the Indians, on teams that went a combined 44-27. He graduated in 1978 and began his teaching career. Four years later, after having coached junior high basketball at Marion Center for a few seasons, he succeeded Ted Holtz as the Stingers’ varsity coach.
RADO LED Marion Center for eight seasons and his teams won 132 games. But the school district opened the position in 1990. After a year out of varsity coaching, Rado was hired to replace Gary DeVivo at Indiana. He went from coaching the small-school District 6 Stingers to the big-school Little Indians, who competed at the Class 4A level, the largest classification in the state at the time. Despite facing much larger schools such as Kiski Area, Hempfield and Norwin in section play, Rado never backed down from the challenge.
“I didn’t even think that much about it,” he said. “I’m a competitor, so I didn’t care who we played. I got used to it. They became just the next team we played.”
After the 2005-06 season, Rado opted not to return to coaching at Indiana. He thought maybe he was done. What he didn’t know was that the stage was set for his most successful run, and it brought him home. Rado got a call from a friend in Homer City, asking if he would be interested in applying to be the new Homer-Center coach. Rado talked it over with his wife, Vicki, and she encouraged him to pursue the job at his alma mater. When the 2006-07 season began, Rado was back in the HomerDome.
“That was a blessing for me,” he said. “I came back to the community I grew up in. I knew a lot of people. It’s a blue-collar town. They’re hard-working people. I can honestly say that at Homer-Center, the kids gave me everything they had, and that’s all I could ever ask for.”
BACK WHERE he started, Rado molded the Wildcats into a perennial District 6 contender. Homer-Center rarely had a superstar player. Instead, it featured a team that played like the fist Rado always talked about.
“The culture of the program, going through booster basketball and junior high, it was always a big goal to make it on a varsity team and be successful like they were,” said Wolford. “We knew the reputation our program had and that if we were going to be a part of it, we had to do what we could to maintain that success.”
The Wildcats averaged 17 wins a season in the 13 years Rado was the coach. His 2009 and 2016 teams won the district championship.
“I loved every minute of it,” Rado said. “I loved getting back in it. I was coaching people’s kids who I grew up with. Some of them were my friends’ kids. It was like a family atmosphere, and it was great.”
Rado reached a milestone in January 2020 when Homer-Center beat Saltsburg for his 500th career victory. By then, Rado had decided to retire when the season ended, knowing his family needed him more than the team did. Frances Rado needed medical care, and Bob wanted to help. His son, Kevin, and daughter, Kristy, had blessed him with seven grandchildren, and he wanted to watch them grow.
“I looked at the time I spent coaching and how many years I had done it,” he said. “Over the years I didn’t see much of my family. I knew sooner or later I would regret it. I always said that when I couldn’t put in the time needed to do the job right, I’d get out. I didn’t want to shortchange the kids, but I just didn’t have time anymore.”
Rado’s coaching career came to an end on March 7, 2020, when Homer-Center lost to North Star in the state playoffs –– 13,610 days after his first game as Marion Center’s coach.
“Going into the playoffs, you know that if you lose, you’re done,” Rado said. “All good things come to an end, and it was heartbreaking knowing I was never going to coach again.”
SUNDAY NIGHT, when he’s called to the podium to accept his induction into the Hall of Fame, the expectation will be for Rado to tell his story and talk about the highlights of his career. One word Rado is unlikely to speak is “I” except when he talks about how grateful he is. He’ll have a long list of players who made his job easier. He’ll name several men who served as assistants –– Jerry Keith, Doug Steve, Mark Milner, Dave Beck, Nick Moore, Nick Arone, Ricky Miller, Jim McLaughlin, Paul Pohley, Chad Yancy, Brian Frazer and his own son, Kevin –– but he’ll be worried that he will forget somebody.
He’ll most certainly thank the Rado family, especially his mother and his brother, Ed. He’ll also thank Vicki, Kevin and Kristy for their undying love and support. Rado knows that although this is a singular accomplishment, he couldn’t have done it without the good people in his life. And he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“If you asked me if I would change anything if I had my life to live over,” Rado said, “I’d tell you that I wouldn’t change a thing. It was a dream of mine that someday I could coach and have an influence on kids. My dream came true.”