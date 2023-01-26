IUP logo

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Top-ranked IUP men’s basketball opened up an early lead with a high level of defensive intensity and never looked back in hostile territory, knocking off Slippery Rock, 72-57, on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West action.

IUP (19-0) extended its regular season winning streak to 29 games, jumping ahead 14-4 and leading by double figures most of the way. The Hawks posted their sixth consecutive win in the series with rival Slippery Rock, marking the team’s 11th consecutive win in true road games, spanning back to last season. IUP committed just 10 turnovers on the night, forcing Slippery Rock into 13.

