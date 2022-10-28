iup-seton hill

IUP quarterback Mak Sexton looked over the Seton Hill defense during last week’s victory.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Paul Tortorella hasn’t spent much time this week talking to his team about the importance of Saturday’s game at Gannon.

The truth is that by beating the Golden Knights, IUP (7-0 overall, 5-0 PSAC West) can claim the division title and earn a spot in the league championship game on Nov. 12. For Gannon (6-2, 4-1), everything is on the line Saturday. A loss means the Golden Knights won’t win the division and the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff berth will be out of reach again.