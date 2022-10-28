Paul Tortorella hasn’t spent much time this week talking to his team about the importance of Saturday’s game at Gannon.
The truth is that by beating the Golden Knights, IUP (7-0 overall, 5-0 PSAC West) can claim the division title and earn a spot in the league championship game on Nov. 12. For Gannon (6-2, 4-1), everything is on the line Saturday. A loss means the Golden Knights won’t win the division and the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff berth will be out of reach again.
But despite these obvious facts, Tortorella, IUP’s sixth-year head coach, doesn’t believe he needs to make a bigger deal out of this game than it already is by telling his players how much is at stake.
“No, I really haven’t because we’ve got a lot of older guys that know what the deal is,” he said. “They know what (Gannon’s) record is. It’s not a secret to them. You know, they understand the team we’re playing has one loss in the (division). That’s the end of the story. That’s all they need to know.”
Instead of talking about potential division titles or playoff berths, Tortorella told his team to put its energy this week into studying the Golden Knights. The way he sees it, they had better.
In an era of copycat schemes, the Golden Knights do some unusual things –– on both sides of the ball.
“More than anybody we play,” Tortorella said, “they give us a lot to prepare for.”
On offense, they use pulling linemen on almost every play, use the quarterback like a running back on some plays, have occasional unconventional alignments using their tight ends, and are often predictably unpredictable in their play calling. The Golden Knights are averaging 31.5 points and 404.6 yards per game, with both of those figures ranking fourth in the 16-team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“They’re probably the best team, offensively, in the (division), and I’m taking us out of the equation,” Tortorella said. “Of anybody we play, they cause more problems because it’s not just throwing and it’s not just running. It’s both. And then you throw a play action and a misdirection in and then all the screens and they throw to the running back. They’re in a lot of different formations and they motion a lot. They’re pretty impressive.”
Tailback Marvin Blanks is third in the league with 732 rushing yards, wide receiver KeJohn Batiste is fourth in receiving yards (673) and quarterback Cory Kurtis is third in passing efficiency (155.8).
Tortorella said Blanks, who turned down an offer from IUP to play at Gannon, is especially dangerous.
“He’s a really good back,” he said. “He’s probably the best all-around running back in the league because he can run it and he’s a great receiver.”
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Gannon plays a 3-3 defense that uses a lot of movement to confuse offenses. Sometimes the Golden Knights blitz one linebacker; sometimes it’s all three. They have three big front linemen who average 290 pounds and clog running lanes, allowing the three linebackers to roam free and occasionally blitz the quarterback.
“They’re usually rushing four or five guys,” Tortorella said, “but you don’t know where they’re coming from.”
And the secondary? Well, Tortorella just shook his head when describing what the Golden Knights do.
“The way their structure is, it’s hard to figure out what they’re doing before the snap,” he said. “It isn’t much easier after the snap, either. They have guys running all over the place. But there’s a method to their madness. They’re covering all the areas, but they’re not easy to figure. It’s hard to get a bead on what they’re doing. Normally, 3-3 teams are fairly basic in their coverages. That’s not the case with this. They’ve got a million different coverages that they use.”
Gannon leads the PSAC in passing defense, allowing only 160.9 yards per game. The Golden Knights are fourth in total defense (271.6 yards per game), fifth in scoring defense (19.6 points per game allowed) and seventh in rushing defense (110.8 yards per game).
While those numbers look impressive on paper, they have to be seen in context. Of Gannon’s eight opponents so far, only one (Slippery Rock) currently has a winning record, and the Golden Knights lost that game by 26 points. Otherwise, they lost at home to 4-4 West Chester and beat six teams that have a combined record of 16-32, by an average of 15 points per game.
“What I see,” Tortorella said, “is that the teams they are supposed to beat, they beat them bad.”
The game will be played at probably most unusual football facility in the PSAC. McConnell Family Stadium is the home field for Gannon’s baseball team, and the football field stretches from the right field line past center field and into deep left, with home side bleachers cutting from about second base to the left field fence. The press box is on the opposite side of the football field (the visitor’s side) and is high above the playing surface, but only about 20 feet off it, so media covering the game can’t see all of the football field. Fans of the visiting team only have a few rows of bleachers to sit, but they’re about 10 feet behind the team, so some fans can’t see anything unless they stand.
Because McConnell Family Stadium is so expansive and that Gannon draws fewer fans than all but one team in the PSAC, games there are sometimes louder on the field than in the stands. But for the Crimson Hawks, who have won 12 straight road games, that probably won’t matter much.
“It doesn’t get real loud in there,” Tortorella said. “I’m sure if they start playing good it might get a little louder, but it won’t make a difference one way or the other. They’re a tough team and we’ll have to play good to beat them.”