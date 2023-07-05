The first round of antlerless deer licenses are now on sale wherever you purchase your hunting license or on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.
Changes this year eliminated the mail-in method and now it is a first-come first-served system with four rounds of sales. The second round for residents will occur on July 24. Non-residents will be able to purchase their first antlerless license on Monday. A reminder to friends and family who live out of state should be done this week so they, too, may harvest some antlerless deer.
Venison is delicious and harvesting antlerless deer helps better manage the herd and habitat. New hunters or those with youth hunters should harvest antlerless deer for the excitement and experience gained.
Summertime is a tough time of year to enjoy the outdoors. Humidity has made things miserable and only so much fun can be had when sweat stings your eyes. The heat results in fewer clothes worn, which creates easy access for ticks. While they can be picked up in the backyard easily, the bulk will be found when exploring the thick stuff. Whenever I train hounds, I wear brush proof bibs, which are treated with Permethrin, and regardless of the season, I see few if any on me. Treating your best friends as well is important so they are not bringing a bunch of ticks back to you. Lyme disease is serious for dogs and humans.
Summer is a great time for preparation for upcoming trips. Regardless of whether you are fishing, hunting or trapping, exploring new territory is exciting. In recent years I have made an effort to hunt a few neighboring states and have enjoyed myself on every trip.
Studying maps, contacting biologists, getting in shape and saving money are all things that can be done in the offseason. While crossing state lines allows for more opportunity through tags, Pennsylvania has great wildlife diversity and an abundance of public property. This spring I explored a state game lands in Indiana County that was new to me and was impressed with the amount of big-game sightings. When the temperature allows, hiking a game lands can provide a better idea of habitat, scale, animal populations and possible access. Long days make it a perfect time to contact property owners on which you hunt or would like to. While I have had complete strangers grant permission, the odds increase significantly if I know them or at least share an acquaintance.
Activities and projects that cannot be accomplished during hunting season now have a chance of being done. I say chance, because if you start in September pursuing doves and geese and hunt the entire spring turkey season, there are only three months to do so.
While shooting your big game rifle at the shooting range is good practice, hunting groundhogs is great practice in addition to a lot of fun. Like any hunt, scouting is the key to success and hunting a harvested field where groundhogs were seen should provide some shooting.
While groundhogs are prolific, dead ones offer no action and a farm that has been hunted hard will yield a lackluster hunt.
