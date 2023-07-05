Zeke Wilson.jpg
The first round of antlerless deer licenses are now on sale wherever you purchase your hunting license or on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

Changes this year eliminated the mail-in method and now it is a first-come first-served system with four rounds of sales. The second round for residents will occur on July 24. Non-residents will be able to purchase their first antlerless license on Monday. A reminder to friends and family who live out of state should be done this week so they, too, may harvest some antlerless deer.