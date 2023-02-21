Small signs of spring are beginning to show themselves and the changing of seasons will soon be evident to all.
In the woods, I have seen where mayapple is beginning to emerge from the forest floor leaf litter.
In the soggy creek bottoms, skunk cabbage is starting to push upward, showing its green and purple colors after a long winter.
The swelling of tree buds has begun for some species and the canopy will soon be undergoing a color change.
Over the weekend, turkey flocks were easily noticed as they were out in the fields where the soil temperature is warmest. Insects and sprouting greens are more active now in the fields rather than the woods. Inspecting mud puddles for wildlife tracks is something I always do and on the last coon hunt of the year, turkey tracks were easily found. Perhaps the population is experiencing an upturn, indicating hunters will have a favorable time in the woods this spring.
The interest in the outdoors is evident as the thermometer rises. On Sunday, I noticed two vehicles parked at a state game lands parking area. While it is always difficult to speculate what they may have been doing, the time is right for hunting shed whitetail deer antlers. Cloudy, overcast days are best for this activity as the antlers really stand out against the drab landscape. Following muddy deer trails is still easy as they are very obvious after a year of use. Droppings also show up well and finding areas that deer have spent time is a good way to find their sheds.
While hunting for an antler is a good excuse to get in the woods, plenty of knowledge is available to benefit future hunts. Discovering a new hotspot to hunt is always exciting and the best way to find them is by getting out and exploring before green-up.
Anglers are beginning to get adventurous and I noticed a few vehicles parked along waterways this week. Cabin fever can be a real issue, and for those that enjoy angling and more will make the first trip of the year in the coming weeks to find a cure. In recent years my interest in angling has declined, but I can remember several late-winter adventures. While the goal is to always catch a few, quite often these inaugural trips are to discover leaking waders, lost accessories and the need to organize equipment.
The spring gobbler season is just over two months away, and preparing now can allow for better success come opening day. Shooting is something that benefits all of us, and for those that hunt little, practice is necessary. I am blessed to use my 10-gauge turkey gun for coyote and geese in addition to spring gobbler and have had the opportunity to keep my shot true this year. Those who have not felt the recoil in recent months would be wise to take a few practice shots to ensure all is in order.
New and young hunters cannot have enough practice and the more shots taken now will allow better odds of success when the shot counts. Over the years I have missed my share of gobblers, and while each occurrence is frustrating, I do my best to learn from my mistakes. In most instances, an improperly shouldered shotgun was the issue in my mechanics.
Finding a comfortable seat in the woods can be tough and an approaching turkey can change course, forcing one to turn and twist. Shooting some affordable target loads from a variety of realistic hunting positions is better than off a bench. Patterning your shotgun should be done off a bench rest to show what the gun is actually doing. The majority of shotguns on the market are capable of killing a turkey, although it is wise to know the limits of your weapon.