Lydia Miller drove to the net and scored with 13 seconds left in regulation to give Marion Center a huge 59-57 victory over visiting Portage in a back-and-forth Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Friday.
The Stingers pulled out to a 20-15 lead after the first eight minutes and took a nine-point advantage into halftime at 31-22.
Momentum swung in the Mustangs’ favor with a 22-point third quarter that allowed Portage to take a one-point lead, 44-43, into the final frame.
The teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter, leaving the game tied at 55 around the one-minute mark. Mollie Shadle drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws to give the Stingers a 57-55 advantage, but Cami Burkett made a layup to knot things back up before Miller made her way from the sideline for the game-winner.
“It really was a hard-fought battle from the beginning to the end with a super fast-paced game,” Marion Center coach Amy Trimble said. “Our girls have developed a never-give-up attitude and fight until the last buzzer sounds. It was a great team win; every girl that stepped on the floor contributed and gave their all. Our bench was all in to keep the momentum going. Every player on this team has a role, and tonight everyone was fulfilling it.”
Miller and Kaelee Elkin each notched double-doubles for the Stingers. Elkin connected on four 3-point field goals en route to her game-high 25 points, adding 10 rebounds and six steals. Miller tacked on two 3s, 13 points and 10 boards.
Ashlyn Hudak netted five 3-pointers to lead the Mustangs, and Alex Chobany went 6-for-8 at the free throw line and tallied 15 points.
Marion Center is riding a six-game winning streak that began on Jan. 3 and included a 52-47 comeback victory over United on Jan. 5.
Both teams play Tuesday. Marion Center (9-6 overall, 5-2 conference) travels to Cambria Heights, and Portage (13-2, 5-2) welcomes United.
HOMER-CENTER 36, PENNS MANOR 32: Penns Manor couldn’t connect on a pair of timely shots in the final minutes as the Comets fell to Homer-Center at home in a closely contested Heritage Conference game.
The Comets held the advantage early, going up 11-8 after the first eight minutes and 20-19 at halftime, before Deja Gillo and Sarah Stiteler dropped in 3s that allowed Penns Manor to take a 28-23 edge into the fourth quarter.
Penns Manor struggled to find the hoop in a 13-4 fourth quarter by the Wildcats and trailed by two going into the final 35 seconds. The Comets got a steal but missed a layup and allowed Homer-Center to step up to the line and pull ahead by one more point. Penns Manor opted not to call a timeout after grabbing the rebound and nearly tied the game on a 3-point attempt that went left.
“It was close game the whole way through,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Homer played really well, but I thought we responded and played really well ourselves. I’m proud of the effort defensively. (Macy) Sardone and (Molly) Kosmack are such great players, and Sydney Shaffer and Ali Mumau did a great job defensively. We played good team defense, but credit to Homer because they executed down the stretch and made plays and made the foul shots they needed to make to win the game.”
Stiteler posted a game-high 13 points, and Gillo followed with 10, including a pair of 3s. Alyssa Altemus had four assists and five rebounds to go with seven points for the Comets.
Sardone went 4-for-5 from the line and scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats. Alaina Fabin also hit double figures with 10 points.
Homer-Center (9-3), a winner of four straight, welcome non-conference Redbank Valley on Monday. Penns Manor (10-4) visits River Valley on Tuesday.
UNITED 57, PURCHASE LINE 24: United made a season-high six 3-point field goals and shot past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Lauren Donelson made three 3s and scored 15 points to lead the Lions. Mollee Fry made two 3s en route to 13 points, and Ashley Doneslon drilled the other 3.
United led 19-2 after the first quarter and cruised from there.
Bailey Weaver and Bella Cessna each scored seven points for Purchase Line (4-8).
United (10-4, 5-3) has a tough road ahead. The Lions play at Bishop McCort on Monday, at Portage on Tuesday and at Homer-Center on Thursday.
Purchase Line plays at Homer-Center on Tuesday.
BOYS
HIGHLANDS 97, INDIANA 59: Highlands scored 66 first-half points and posted a season-high point total to secure a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 road victory over Indiana.
Despite Stanford Webb dropping four 3-pointers and 16 first-half points, Indiana couldn’t keep up with the Golden Rams’ scoring pace, falling behind 66-34 at halftime.
Highlands closed out Indiana with 22 points in the third quarter and nine over the final eight minutes to go over the 90-point marker for the fourth time this season.
Ten Golden Rams scored, led by Brayden Foster’s 24 points and Jimmy Kunst’s 23. Cameron Reigard notched 14 points and Jordan Tavarez registered 11 points for Highlands (11-2, 3-1).
Webb totaled 20 points to lead Indiana’s scoring. Gavin Homer hit double figures with 13 points.
Indiana (5-8, 1-3) travels to Southmoreland for a non-section game Wednesday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 57, MOSHANNON VALLEY 43: Ty Dumm poured in a game-high 26 points for Northern Cambria, and the Colts stayed a step ahead for their third win this week in a non-conference victory over Moshannon Valley.
The host Colts outscored the Black Knights in each of the first two quarters to take a 33-23 lead at halftime. Moshannon Valley found a spark after halftime, taking the third quarter, 13-12, but Northern Cambria returned the favor with a 12-7 fourth quarter.
Dumm drained 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer. Peyton Myers helped out with 12 points.
Samuel Howard hit four 3-pointers and put in 21 points.
Northern Cambria (6-7) travels to Moshannon Valley on Monday.
BURRELL 61, APOLLO-RIDGE 42: Burrell started its WPIAL Section 3-AAA win over Apollo Ridge with a 22-4 first-quarter run and never looked back, claiming its fourth consecutive victory.
Apollo-Ridge cut into the Bucs’ lead with a 12-9 second quarter, but Burrell remained in control by outscoring the Vikings 30-26 in the second half. Burrell hit 10 of 12 free throws in the first half and 14 of 17 for the game.
Tucker Bitar led all scorers with 17 points and was followed by Macky Bennis (14) and Esan King-Buchak (12) in double figures for Burrell (7-6, 4-1).
Cooper Gorley connected on two 3-pointers and led Apollo-Ridge with nine points. Owen Crawford and Adam Sproat scored six points apiece.
Apollo-Ridge (1-12, 0-6) will play a non-section game at St. Joseph on Wednesday.
NORTH STAR 69, LIGONIER VALLEY 65: North Star picked up a close non-section victory by holding off a fourth-quarter Ligonier Valley flurry to pick up its fourth win in the last five games.
The District 5 Class 2A Cougars fell behind after eight minutes, 19-14, but clawed its way back ahead by halftime with an 18-4 second quarter. North Star added on with a 21-12 third quarter, extending the lead to 18 points.
The Rams almost regained the lead with 30 points over the final eight minutes, but North Star (8-5) found enough offense late in the game to clinch the road win.
Brady Weimer hit four of North Star’s 10 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points. Ethan Smith connected on three 3-pointers and followed with 16 points while CJ Biery chipped in 10 points.
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 10 field goals and 23 points. Haden Sierocky posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sierocky also added six steals, while Jimmy Pleskovitch helped out with 12 boards.
Ligonier Valley (3-11) plays Tuesday at Derry.