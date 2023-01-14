NCAA-basketball-2.jpg
Lydia Miller drove to the net and scored with 13 seconds left in regulation to give Marion Center a huge 59-57 victory over visiting Portage in a back-and-forth Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Friday.

The Stingers pulled out to a 20-15 lead after the first eight minutes and took a nine-point advantage into halftime at 31-22.

