Did the Saltsburg High School track team pull a fast one on Blairsville a hundred years ago — by intentionally going slow?
Did members of the squad engage in a bit of subterfuge, designed to breed overconfidence in their rivals ahead of the inaugural Indiana County Meet?
It’s just a theory, but …
A week after losing 53-46 to Blairsville, Saltsburg dominated what was then termed the Inter-High School Meet, carting off the winner’s trophy by taking firsts in five of the 11 events and leaving Blairsville a distant third behind Indiana.
The Blairsville Dispatch had predicted a far better fate for the hometown team.
“They do not have so very much to fear as they have just come through a hard event with the most feared school in the county when they defeated Saltsburg last Saturday,” the Dispatch noted. “Some of the boys were not quite up to standard in this event or the score would have been much higher for Blairsville. … It would cause no surprise if Blairsville should cop the meet.”
But it was Saltsburg that grabbed top honors at the premiere county meet in 1923, an event that generated intense enthusiasm. The competition drew 88 athletes from eight schools — host Indiana, Saltsburg, Blairsville, Elders Ridge, Green Township, Homer City, Plumville and Rossiter — to the Indiana Normal School athletic field, located where Waller Hall and Fisher Auditorium stand today on the IUP campus.
Farmers Bank and Trust Co. of Indiana was to present gold, silver and bronze medals to the top three finishers in each event. The local YMCA would award the winning team a large silver trophy.
Anticipation grew as the day of the meet approached.
“The first annual track meet of the county has caused quite a sensation and will be a big feature of next Saturday,” the Indiana Evening Gazette noted. “According to all reports the visiting high schools will be accompanied by exceptionally strong teams, while their rooters and fans will also be present in spirit as well as in numbers.”
What those spectators witnessed was an exhibition of track and field excellence.
“The afternoon was one of real enjoyment to all present, some exceptional results and athletes of notable mention being brought to light,” the Gazette reported.
Most of those exceptional athletes hailed from that “feared school” that couldn’t even win a dual meet the week before. Wallace Sullivan paced Saltsburg’s winning effort, taking firsts in the 100-yard dash, 220 and relay — no distance was indicated — and finishing second in the shot put. Teammates George Heimberger and George Rombach broke the tape in the half-mile and mile, respectively. No times were listed.
Indiana recorded three firsts, by Clark, Glassford and Bartlebaugh. In which events is a mystery; that information was omitted. Not even first names were provided in the Gazette account.
Saltsburg finished the day with 39 points, followed by Indiana with 28, Blairsville with 17 and Green Township with 14.
All in all, this experiment of bringing together at a single site track teams from throughout the county proved a rousing success. The Indiana County Meet is still going strong, 100 years later, due in part to the foundation laid by the pioneers of 1923.
Noted the Gazette back then, “The event was long to be remembered by all present as one of the most interesting and competitive ever to take place in this city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.