MARION CENTER — Braden Reichenbach picked up another save for the undefeated Marion Center Stingers on Thursday evening, just not the type he usually provides.
The dependable left-handed closer filled a different role after being called on to replace starter Dakota Bracken with just one out in the first inning and the Stingers facing a five-run deficit.
Reichenbach put the Stingers on his back, carved up West Branch for eight strikeouts across 52/3 innings and helped save the Stingers’ season with a 9-7 comeback victory in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class 2A baseball playoffs at Marion Center Community Park. Marion Center, the second seed, surged ahead of the seventh seed during a seven-run fifth inning.
“My team needed me,” Reichenbach said. “I felt like I had just about everything going today. I came off the mound early on and told Coach that I can’t throw my changeup, but I had my fastball, and my curveball was moving. I think it did throw them off a little bit that I was left-handed.”
“I can’t say enough about Braden,” Stingers coach Mike Pacconi said. “He has been our closer all year long, but not today. We needed him earlier today. He had 100 pitches, and that’s what he gave us — a strong game that kept alive.”
“He definitely had us stymied a little bit,” West Branch coach Butch Emigh said. “He had his curveball moving, kept it down, and had our guys chasing a little bit. I think he was the first left-hander that we faced all season.”
It was a battle throughout for the Stingers, including shaking off West Branch’s early outburst that chased Bracken after 25 pitches.
Isaac Tiracorda led off with a sharp single to left field, and after Zach Tiracorda popped out to second base, he advanced to third on a Lukas Colton double and scored on a wild pitch.
Owen Graham delivered an RBI single to score Colton, followed by an error, a second wild pitch and three consecutive walks to make it 4-0.
Pacconi replaced Bracken with Reichenbach, who immediately settled the Warriors bats.
Brody Rothrock grounded out, scoring a run, and Tiracorda flied out to center field to end the inning.
“It started out a little rough for us after that first inning,” Pacconi said. “We didn’t lose our confidence though.”
Early on, West Branch pitcher Zachary Tiracorda looked like he would shut down the powerful Stingers offense, and for 41/3 innings, he did just that.
Other than Ty Ryen scoring on an error in the second inning and Nick Pacconi driving in Ryen on an opposite-field single in the fourth, Tiracorda looked strong. The right-hander allowed just one earned run through 41/3 innings before beginning to tire and allowing the Stingers offense to get going.
Tiracorda retired TJ Lynn to lead off the fifth inning, but Skylar Olp reached on an error, moved to second on a balk and scored on a Landin Bennett double. Ryen followed with an RBI single to score Bennett and bring the Stingers to within a pair of runs at 6-4.
Owen Graham replaced Tiracorda, who left with the bases loaded, but he allowed Ryen, Parker Black and Nick Pacconi to score on an RBI single by Alex Stewart and a bases-loaded walk to Dylan Rummell. Stewart and Rummell followed and plated the sixth and seventh runs of the inning to put Marion Center in front for the first time, 9-6.
“I told the guys early on that this game is going to be like a roller coaster,” Mike Pacconi said. “We started to chip away and chip away and then got our big inning in the fifth to pull ahead.”
West Branch (13-7) threatened once more in the top of the sixth, Reichenbach’s final inning. Isaac Tiracorda hit a leadoff triple and scored two batters later on a Colton’s RBI single. A two-base error put two more West Branch runners in scoring position, but Reichenbach struck out Luke Liptak, and Rummell made a game-saving catch on a fly ball to left field to end the inning and maintain the lead at 9-7.
Graham retired Marion Center in a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth inning, but West Branch couldn’t rediscover its early offensive magic.
Black replaced Reichenbach for the seventh inning and closed out the side without allowing a run and preserving the Stingers’ district title hopes.
“Both teams exchanged runs throughout the game,” Emigh said. “There was some solid pitching, and they (Marion Center) just played a little better defense and got some big innings on the mound later in the game. It’s one of those games that you don’t like to see either team lose.”
Marion Center (18-0) moves on to Tuesday’s semifinal round at home against defending champ Mount Union, a 9-3 winner over United on Thursday.
“We will be ready,” Pacconi said. “We should be well-rested next week and ready to go. They have to come here and beat us on our home field.”
In Thursday’s other games, Bishop Guilfoyle topped River Valley, 8-3, and top-seeded and unbeaten Portage edged Northern Cambria, 4-2.