KENSOOD — Six touchdowns. Three hundred eighty yards. Fifteen first downs.
It’s safe to say Lou Swartz had a good night.
West Shamokin gave reigning Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor a taste of its own medicine in a commanding 40-18 victory over the Comets in Week 1 high school football action on Friday night at Pat Corrigan Field.
“It feels nice, but I’m just happy we got our team a win,” Swartz, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior said. “Obviously, coming in the first game of the season, we were all pretty nervous, but we all played our role. We definitely have some stuff to clean up next week against United, but for Week 1, I’m definitely excited with this win.”
Swartz started the game with a 15-yard run, ran 30 more yards for a pair of first downs, completed a 24-yard pass to receiver Ezra Oesterling and capped that first drive with a 10-yard sprint down the right sideline for the first of his and the Wolves’ six touchdowns.
The snap for Oesterling’s extra-point kick went astray, and Henry Clark was stopped short of the two-point conversion to keep it 6-0 at 6:37 in the first quarter.
In an ugly moment for West Shamokin, the Wolves allowed Andrew Freno to take a kickoff 25 yards and put the Comets in prime position at their own 30-yard line to start their first drive.
“We came out, we were fast and jumped on them two scores, which is great,” West Shamokin head coach Jon McCullough said. “We just can’t allow that kickoff to come back and allow them great field position. We just got to find a way. From now on, when we have team like this, we have to find a way to put that peddle down and finish them.”
The duo of Amin Lieb and Carter Smith managed to grab a first down, but a pair of Comets were stuffed in the backfield twice and Lieb’s pass was broken up by Isaac Schrecengost to send the ball back to West Shamokin.
“The turnovers are the big key to the game,” Swartz said. “Right at the beginning of the game, we had a 3-and-out, then we come right back and Isaac Schrecengost picks the ball off. The momentum went from even for us to way on top of them.”
Swartz found the end zone again less than a minute later on a 67-yard run with 2:33 left in the first, sending chants of “You can’t tackle him” up the sidelines and throughout the stands. Oesterling nailed the point-after attempt to put the Wolves up 13-0.
Smith took another kickoff double digits to set up the Comets at the West Shamokin 40.
Penns Manor started stringing plays together with a 12-yard run from Smith, an 18-yard catch-and-run from Lieb to Smith to end the first quarter and a 2-yard squeeze from Lieb to put the Comets on the board at 11:09 in the second. Lieb’s two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Wolves couldn’t convert on their next drive, but Schrecengost came down with an interception of Lieb and carried it downfield 47 yards to put West Shamokin at the Comets 28-yard line. Two plays later, Swartz broke free of defenders to slide through the middle and then to the sideline before dashing the final 18 yards into the end zone for touchdown No. 3. Oesterling hit his second extra-point kick to make it 20-6 at 7:48 in the second.
Not done yet, the Wolves forced Lieb to fumble on the first play of the next drive and Swartz came up with the ball at the Comets 36.
Swartz then covered that distance for a fourth score, and Oesterling nailed his third PAT to make it 27-6 at 7:28 in the second.
Penns Manor continued to fight and traded scores with the Wolves.
Lieb scrambled out of trouble in the backfield to go on an 11-yard run, and senior Brayden Pytash broke a tackle to sprint 46 yards for first-and-goal at the 2. After two failed attempts to break through a tough West Shamokin line, Smith pushed into the end zone for 1-yard out to help the Comets make it 27-12 after another failed two-point conversion attempt with 3:26 left in the half.
Once again, less than a minute later, Swartz went on a 71-yard run and Oesterling tallied his fourth point-after kick to pull the Wolves further past the Comets, 34-12, at 2:19.
For their final touchdown of the game, the Comets got a 71-yard pass from Lieb to Smith at 1:15 to make it 34-18 after yet another failed conversion attempt.
Lieb and Smith combined to go 3-for-10 for 99 yards. On the ground, Lieb rushed for 41 yards and Smith added 26.
At halftime, Swartz had five touchdowns and 291 of the Wolves 299 yards.
The second half proved to be much calmer as the heat and humidity left many players clutching at cramps.
West Shamokin’s Isic Sleigh, a senior linebacker, came up with a fumble in the third quarter, and Clark broke out for a 30-yard run but neither team reached the red zone until the Wolves in the fourth quarter.
Delbert Rankin recovered another Penns Manor fumble and set the Wolves back in motion.
Swartz went on a 21-yard run after the Comets were called for a facemask to set the Wolves up at the Penns Manor 42. Another 30-yard sprint put West Shamokin at third-and-goal and Swartz finished off the scoring spree with a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the final score of 40-18 at 5:06 in the fourth.
“I’m proud of the way we fought through the second half,” McCullough said. “We found a way defensively in the second half to shut them down. We had a couple big turnovers. Offense getting drives to finish the ball game off. We have a lot of work, especially on special teams .. It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t the best. But we found a way. I’m proud of our guys. We had cramps and everything in the second half that could’ve derailed us, but our guys kept fighting and got through it. I just couldn’t be prouder.”
Swartz ended the night 4-for-8 for 39 yards along with 341 rushing yards. The 380-yard performance is believed to be a school record, according to McCullough.
“We know what kind of player he is,” McCullough said. “He’s a special player. You saw it tonight, the performance he had, those are things we expected him to do. We’re going to need more of him this season.”
Clark filled the gaps, rushing for 49 yards on eight carries.
“Henry is a tough kid,” Swartz said. “You saw him making plays all night. He had a couple big runs. He’s another guy, we rely on him.”
On defense, Sleigh ended with double-digit tackles and birthday-boy Jaden Klonowski had a couple huge blocks to hold down a tough defense.
For Penns Manor, which put up 265 total yards, the loss is a wake up call after last year’s Cinderella season.
“There’s a lot for us to work on,” Smith said. “We have to work on tackling. We have to tackle inside the box. We have to hit kids low. Right now we have to take it one game at a time. It’s one loss. This is going to be the worst lsos of the season, I feel.”
