Beating the reigning Heritage Conference champs isn’t enough.
Lou Swartz wants to lead West Shamokin to its own title. And he knows a stunning performance in a 40-18 beatdown of Penns Manor in Week 1 is just the beginning of an uphill battle.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound quarterback/linebacker proved hard to take down in his senior debut, rushing for 341 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Swartz came up with a fumble recovery that started yet another touchdown drive. He was 4-for-8 passing for 34 yards.
However, Swartz is well aware a lot can happen over the course of a season. Just a year ago, West Shamokin earned a 40-14 Week 1 win over Marion Center and ended the season 5-6 overall. Swartz threw for 765 yards and rushed for 1,162 over nine games in 2022, missing the final two games due to an injury.
Swartz and the Wolves travel to preseason favorite United Valley on Friday in the next step to proving they’re the real deal this time around.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Scott and Pat Swartz
Siblings: Bo, 20
Pets: A dog, Rufus
Plans after high school: Attend college to play football and earn a degree in business and finance.
Hobbies outside scholastic sports: Fishing, lifting and hanging with friends.
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite sport and why: Football because it’s the greatest game ever made.
Favorite pro sports team: Steelers
Favorite pro athlete: T.J. Watt
Go-to snack: Scrambled eggs
Dream car: Another Sporty. (Friends will understand.)
Dream career: To play professional football. It has always been a dream of mine to play a professional sport, and I would get to continue playing the game I love.
If you could meet any celebrity, who would it be? T.J. Watt. He is my favorite athlete, and he is a dog.
What is a fun fact about yourself? I love “Star Wars.”
What song do you know every word to? “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga (Eric Cartman)
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why? Siesta Keys, Fla. I went there once and it was the nicest vacation spot I have ever been to.
Books or movies? Movies because they are a lot more interesting.
Last TV show or movie you watched: “Suits” on Netflix. I highly recommend watching it.
If you won a million dollars, what is the first thing you’d do with the money? Put a majority of it into savings.
When and why you started playing football: I started playing football in first grade, and I have always enjoyed it. Even when I was younger, I loved watching NFL games every Sunday, and that is what made me interested in playing.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: I take ice baths the night before.
Biggest inspiration: My mom and dad have taught me almost everything I know and are the hardest workers I know.
Best advice you’ve ever received: To start working out.
Favorite place to compete: Our home field.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at West Shamokin: Don’t be a selfish player, do your part on the team and you will succeed
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: To always find a way to overcome adversity no matter the circumstances.
Something you wish you knew sooner as an athlete: How to properly train.
Advice for underclassmen: Once the season ends, put in all the extra work you can in the offseason. Build up your strength and speed, and your game will get so much better.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Humble, hard-working, dedicated.
Favorite memory of playing football: Throwing the game-winning touchdown to Dylan Wolfe against Homer-Center last year.
Talents outside sports: I am the best “Madden” player I know, and I can hold my breath underwater for two minutes.
How do you balance school and athletics? Get the work done during school, and then study after practice the day before a test.
Best qualities in a teammate: Hard-working, vocal, does not pout and pushes others to be better.
What was it like to kickoff the season in such a big way against the defending Heritage Conference champs? It was a nice win, but it was only Week 1. We still have the rest of the season that has to be played, and we need to have performances like that and better if we want to be Heritage champs.
