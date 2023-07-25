Monday marked the start of the second round of antlerless deer license sales.
While I did not log into the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at 8 a.m., friends did, with one reporting a 45-minute wait. Later in the day, another friend mad the purchase online without a wait.
At this point, it should be easy enough to get your second tag online or at a sales agent. If internet access is possible, one can view the remaining tags for specific WMUs or by checking at an agent.
Reviewing the PGC’s regulations digest now will allow plenty of time to determine plans for this fall. Marking dates such as antlerless license sales, openers and Sunday hunting on the calendar now will allow them to be known as they approach.
Hunters have tremendous opportunities in the early season and those wanting meat for the freezer should consider purchasing an antlerless license or two now before they are gone.
Those interested in hunting this fall should begin to save so that a shotgun or rifle can be bought with enough time to allow for practice. New and used offerings can be found affordably and it would be wise to do some research before making a purchase.
For all of my life, I have had a fascination with firearms. A tool of the trade, some are eloquently adorned with hand-laid intricate designs, and others are simple and plain. I read outdoor magazines regularly at the school library, with most having a section on firearms and caliber comparison.
Older guns appeal to me, and while I was browsing the Security Military Depot, a wooden-stocked semiautomatic caught my eye. The gun was a Marlin .22 rimfire with a factory peep sight and was from the late 1950s. On consignment, it was priced within reason, but I could not convince myself of the investment and walked away from it.
A few days later, it was still on my mind, and I decided to invite a friend along, allowing him the first chance at it. As I suspected, the gun was the type he would enjoy and I avoided having to empty my wallet. With any luck, the finder’s fee will be the opportunity to shoot a few tubes through the old Marlin. To load, the tube comes out the middle of the butt plate and shells are placed individually into the middle of the stock. Such unique features along with the styling reinforced that summer is a good time to hunt the racks at the gun shop.
If one is willing to hunt in summer conditions afield or explore the woods, it should be done in the early morning or late evening. Late evening is my preference as the morning dew can quickly leave one soaked regardless of the footwear worn. Horseflies in the timber are miserable and insect repellent should be carried so that it can be reapplied once diluted by sweat. Despite my best efforts to avoid it, my third round of poison ivy is just now clearing up.
Summer can be just plain miserable if one ventures off the path, field edge or trail. Thankfully, it allows ample time to plan and prepare for the upcoming adventures autumn will bring.
Rains had local streams still swollen Friday and most now should offer a more manageable flow for those looking to drift a bait. Those wishing to float should monitor river levels and talk with others before making plans on a float trip. Water is a critical component for floating and when river levels drop, riffles can stretch for hundreds of yards where one must drag their vessel.
Our area is blessed with a number of public lakes along with a plethora of private lakes and ponds. These can offer an excellent angling opportunity while not requiring a significant amount of time or money in travel.
