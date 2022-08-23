The drawing for elk licenses occurred this weekend at the annual Elk Expo.
Hunters in our area from Penn Run, Saltsburg and Punxsutawney were among those who had their names drawn for these highly sought-after tags.
While the chances of being drawn are next to none, it is still a disappointment when it is learned that the attempt was unsuccessful. Patience and perseverance are needed when it comes to applying for such lottery tag offerings. Hunters can find comfort in knowing plenty of over-the-counter options are available this fall so there should be no shortage of exciting hunts.
Doe tags continue to decrease in numbers as the application process continues and will do so until sold out or over-the-counter sales begin. As of Monday, Wildlife Management Unit 2D had 8,365 licenses remaining, and WMU 2E had 10,708 tags remaining.
- Cunningham Meats announced recently it will accept only boneless venison for processing this season. Those who prefer to have another skin and butcher their deer should make contact with a processor now so that they know who, what and where once a deer is on the ground.
Dixon’s, Fenton’s and Weimer’s are some names that come to mind for processors in the area to consider. If you are interested in processing your own deer this season, Dimaio’s in Indiana offers plenty of supplies.
- It was not that long ago the Pennsylvania Game Commission opened squirrel season in September, offering hunters a chance to enjoy the last days of summer. This year, those with a general hunting license may begin to pursue squirrels on Sept. 10.
The chance to explore the woods earlier in the year can allow for much to be learned about the food sources that will be available this autumn. Depending on the weather conditions, hunters may also discover ginseng while on the hunt. Where permitted, harvesting some ginseng is a fun activity that might even yield some extra spending money.
Sadly, just as the farmers in the area suffer from deer damage, so too does the ginseng plant. Quite often, the plants are browsed off by deer, making it impossible for a hunter to spot the medicinal plant. A season and specific rules apply to the harvest of ginseng, and it is prohibited only publicly owned property.
- Archery hunters, if not already doing so, should soon be practicing their shot. Taking an inventory of arrows and broadheads now will allow them to be purchased prior to opening day. The condition of the bow string is a critical consideration and replacing one now will allow any changes in accuracy ample time to adjust.
Spending the evening hours scouting for deer movement is a fun activity that will give the hunter a better understanding of the hunt area. Trail cameras are extremely popular now that they are more affordable and dependable. Many who I have spoken with are getting pictures of wildlife on a regular basis.
Those who plant food plots have been busy with the bulk of fall plantings now in the ground. Providing wildlife with a nutritious food source helps the health of the herd and increases the odds at seeing more deer.
- Spotlighting is a fun activity for family and friends and allows a look at the nocturnal activity of wildlife. Bear, coyote, deer, fox, raccoon, skunk and opossum all may be seen at night with the use of a light.
Regulations require spotlighting to stop at 11 p.m., and it is illegal to cast artificial rays on occupied dwellings and livestock.
It is illegal to spotlight with a weapon except for handguns carried by those with a concealed carry permit issued by the sheriff’s office.