The fourth round of antlerless license sales will begin Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.
Hunters may purchase up to six tags in total if available in the area they hunt. As of noon Monday morning, WMU 2D had 2,414 tags remaining while WMU 2E had 12,782 available. The majority of WMUs are sold out and any tags left will go quickly when sales open next week.
- Elk hunters are buttoning up any last-minute preparations as the season is soon to start. One friend just sent me a photo of his 17 days’ worth of rations individually packaged for the hunt. Our area is rich with hunting heritage and many from this region venture west each year in search of bugles. Demand for such experiences has risen with technology while habitat has shrunk, making tags tougher to obtain now.
While there are still over-the-counter experiences available, the bulk of hunts are now managed through a draw of some sort. High-demand units can take years to draw, with anticipation building with each application. I have been fortunate to hunt elk six times so far and would encourage anyone willing to do so.
While arrowing an elk is an achievement, the encounters and experiences along the way make this pursuit so exciting. A few lucky hunters will be in the Pennsylvania wilds this September with bow in hand while many more will travel to the region to admire and observe the elk.
- Opening day for dove and goose season is approaching rapidly. Hunters should be sure to be in possession of their licenses and stamps as well as ammunition within the next few days. Wingshooting is a challenge in itself, and when combined with the task of finding the birds and setting up on the X, it can at times feel like mission impossible.
Time is important for finding and patterning birds in order to enjoy success. The thrill of a perfect hunt is addicting, and each day brings the possibility of a limit. Singles and pairs often save the hunt, although the month of September can easily hand out a skunk. More goose hunts than I care to remember ended without a shot being fired.
Pigeons or curious crows, if regulations allow, can become expensive in the late-morning goose field. A limit of 15 doves and eight geese in the early season can make for a warm gun barrel, and ear protection should be considered for such shoots.
September can be uncomfortable at times and setting up in the shade for concealment and comfort is wise. Bug spray and gun oil are essentials so that the hunter may remain afield and the weapon to function properly. Choosing camouflage to match the setup is important as the variety of colors in the landscape is at its peak.
Birds like to feed in recently harvested oats and wheat stubble, leaving little room to hide a human. A natural depression or furrow may allow for enough to hide your silhouette. Fence posts and dead snags are a favorite of mine as they help me hide yet do not inhibit my ability to swing and shoot.
Marking downed birds is critical in the early season as the vegetation can all but swallow them. Immediately after the mark I will go straight at it without taking my eyes from it. Once I reach the spot the bird should be there, although it may take some searching.
A well-trained retriever is a valuable asset in the field and an essential for those who guide dove and waterfowl hunts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.