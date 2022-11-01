knapp 10-31-22

Don Gariglio displayed several nice Keystone Lake crappies taken recently with the aid of thin, sensitive fishing line.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The uppermost tips of the submerged tree reached up to the 20-foot level, about 10 feet above the lake floor. Dropping it next to the boat, I allowed a sixteenth-ounce jig to sink for 15 to 20 seconds, enough time to drop down into the woody cover, then gingerly worked it up through the sunken branches.

I felt the light jig scratch the submerged limbs as I softly worked the jig upward. Once I made around three revolutions of the reel handle, I stopped the slow retrieve, permitting the jig to hover over the top of the cover. It wasn’t long until I felt a light tick, at which time I set the hook into a thick, 13-inch Keystone Lake black crappie.

