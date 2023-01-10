Tailrace areas generally provide fishing opportunities throughout the winter months. Such is the case below Kinzua Dam on the Allegheny River and the hydroelectric dams located on the Susquehanna River downriver of Harrisburg.
In the case of Kinzua, common species are trout, northern pike and muskies. On the Susquehanna, smallmouth bass are taken throughout the winter months. Walleyes as well.
Special regulations apply to the 8.75 miles of the Allegheny River that flow from the Kinzua Dam outflow downriver to the mouth of Conewango Creek in Warren. From opening day of trout season through Labor Day two trout, a minimum of 14 inches, may be creeled per day. From Labor Day to the start of the trout season the following year trout may be fished for on a catch-and-release basis. There are no tackle restrictions.
Kinzua Dam features a multi-level discharge which allows for more stable water temperatures in the river below throughout the year. During the winter months water temperatures remain slightly warmer than what they’d be without the presence of the dam, hence much of this area remains relatively ice free. Kinzua is a flood control dam, however, and is subject to wide variations in discharge levels. Flows can vary from as little as the 2,000 cubic feet/second range up to nearly 20,000 cfs. Naturally, high discharges most often occur following periods of substantial rain and snow melt-off, when operators are releasing excess water pooled in the reservoir. The current discharge rate — as well as the projected discharge for the next three days — can be heard by phoning the Corps of Engineers at (814) 726-0164.
This portion of the Allegheny River, known officially by the Fish and Boat Commission as Section 7, is regularly stocked with fingerling-stage trout. Stockings (usually rainbows), along with contributions from other sources like adult trout that migrate to the river from stocked tributaries, result in a quality fishery that boasts fish in the 6- to 8-pound range.
This river stretch certainly isn’t limited to trout. It’s also top-notch water for muskies and northern pike. Expect to find these gamefish in the slackwater pools formed below incoming streams and island areas.
Route 59 runs along the east side of the river from Warren to Kinzua Dam; on the west side of the Allegheny take Hemlock Road out of Warren to access points along this bank town all the way up to the dam. A fisherman’s pier — which is handicapped-accessible — is found at the discharge on the Hemlock Road side of the river. Boat access is also located below the dam, off of Route 59. The Allegheny is a shallow river, most suitable for car-toppers and jet-driven boats.
LOWER SUSQUEHANNA RIVER WALLEYES: My friend and longtime Susquehanna River guide Dave Neuman told me recently that the walleye fishing has been slow on the lower Susqy. But this area of the river has been producing big smallmouth this winter.
Areas downriver of hydro-electric dams — Holtwood, Safe Harbor, and York Haven — provide the main gathering spots for walleyes that begin upriver migrations in late fall, a movement that continues into early spring. While concentrations of fish tend to be highest in deeper pools located near the downriver areas of dams, slow current pools scattered throughout that offer depth will often hold walleyes and attract fewer anglers.
Goldsboro and Marietta are among the many boat access available in York and Lancaster counties.