Tailrace areas on the major river provide winter fishing, such as this smallmouth bass taken by Dave Neuman.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Tailrace areas generally provide fishing opportunities throughout the winter months. Such is the case below Kinzua Dam on the Allegheny River and the hydroelectric dams located on the Susquehanna River downriver of Harrisburg.

In the case of Kinzua, common species are trout, northern pike and muskies. On the Susquehanna, smallmouth bass are taken throughout the winter months. Walleyes as well.

