So far this season, snowfall has been below normal with white woods somewhat of a rarity.

Taking advantage of snow when present can provide excellent hunting as movement of furbearers and small game is easier to notice. Over the weekend while pursuing coyotes with some friends and their running hounds, our efforts were hampered by a lack of snow. Without the ability to find the track of a coyote, we had to rely on the nose of the hound to cold trail and jump them from their bed.

