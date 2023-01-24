So far this season, snowfall has been below normal with white woods somewhat of a rarity.
Taking advantage of snow when present can provide excellent hunting as movement of furbearers and small game is easier to notice. Over the weekend while pursuing coyotes with some friends and their running hounds, our efforts were hampered by a lack of snow. Without the ability to find the track of a coyote, we had to rely on the nose of the hound to cold trail and jump them from their bed.
While the hounds are more than capable of doing so, the hard part for the handlers is deciding which block of woods to hunt. Contrary to what many believe, there is not an abundance of coyotes, and their nature is to patrol a large home range and not overhunt their food sources. My years of experience has shown that in the winter it may be seven to 10 days before a coyote will revisit an area.
With so many possibilities as to where a coyote could be bedded, bare-ground hunting requires some luck as to pick the right property to focus on. Once a coyote is up and running, they blend in well with the habitat and can be difficult to see as they attempt to lose the pursuing hounds.
On Sunday while on watch, I was somewhat embarrassed at my abilities. With the sound of the dogs approaching, the shotgun was on my shoulder as I feverishly scanned the brushy woods for the coyote. Closer and closer the hounds came before passing by my post at a mere 30 yards. Initially, I wanted to doubt the dogs, although it was obvious I had simply failed in seeing the sly coyote as it sneaked by. Thankfully, the race continued and the coyote circled back an hour later, allowing me to redeem myself with a well-placed shot.
Our nation’s first president was a running-hound enthusiast with his original breeding stock crossing the ocean as a gift from England. Years of selective breeding have allowed the bond between hound and hunter to continue today, and the method is a valuable tool in conservation.
With the woods now white, much can be gained by scouting an area for signs of animals. Following deer tracks from a food source will lead one to where they are bedding, offering much knowledge along the way. Buck rubs, pinch points, shed antlers, deer droppings, staging areas and so much more can be discovered by following these deer trails.
Familiar and new woods offer a chance to learn something when snow is on the ground. In addition to tracks in the snow, spotting game in the white woods is easier and picking out bedded deer at times is almost as easy. Slowly driving through an area when snow is present can reveal plenty of deer sightings that otherwise would have been difficult or impossible to see during bare ground.
Turkey tracks are also easy to find in the snow, and these can reveal where grit and water is obtained. A turkey’s diet consists of a lot of food sources, allowing their travels to wander because they require grit and water daily. Winter flocks will disperse as spring advances, but these areas may continue to see regular visitation throughout the spring. Patterning your turkey shotgun is an excellent wintertime activity, and doing so now will allow ample time should a choke or load not perform to your liking.
From what I have seen recently, a good portion of bucks are still holding their antlers. Finding bucks now by glassing or spotlighting will allow better chances for finding shed antlers this spring. While some antlers have already dropped, the month of March is typically best for this activity.