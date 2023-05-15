Ralph David

The question isn’t whether Ralph David belongs in the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. The mystery is why it’s taken so long for him to be voted in.

One of the best athletes in Indiana County while he was at Blairsville High School, David starred in football, basketball and track, and in summers he was a pretty solid legion baseball player. He went on to play college football for a hall-of-fame coach and spent many summers playing baseball in the Indiana County League.