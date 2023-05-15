The question isn’t whether Ralph David belongs in the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. The mystery is why it’s taken so long for him to be voted in.
One of the best athletes in Indiana County while he was at Blairsville High School, David starred in football, basketball and track, and in summers he was a pretty solid legion baseball player. He went on to play college football for a hall-of-fame coach and spent many summers playing baseball in the Indiana County League.
In football, David rushed for 2,892 yards and scored 46 touchdowns and led the Bobcats to back-to-back division titles. In basketball, he averaged double digits in scoring and was the point guard for the Bobcats, who went 19-4 his senior season and won a division title. And in track, he won back-to-back 100- and 220-yard dash titles at the annual Indiana County Meet.
On top of that …
“Athletically, Ralph deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” said high school teammate Jeff Cavalancia. “He’s a great athlete, but he’s an even better person. That’s absolutely true. He’s a good friend. He’s a good husband. He’s a good father. He’s a good brother. They don’t come any better than him.”
Impressive? Yes. Hall of Fame worthy? Certainly.
But when David is inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday at the Indiana Country Club, the honor will come almost 50 years since he was a multi-sport star in Indiana County. David is now 65, recently retired, and excited about joining so many other great athletes from his era who are already enshrined.
“That’s what makes this so special,” he said. “I know a lot of those guys. To be in that conversation, to be with those guys who went in before me, and having my coaches in there is pretty special. It makes me feel good to be part of the Blairsville tradition.”
So it begs the question: What took so long?
Although it’s human nature to suggest some nefarious reason for David’s absence, no such case can be made there. Nothing about David’s career is controversial and his statistics easily back up his candidacy. What’s most likely the reason is that so many waves of stellar athletes and coaches have rushed through Blairsville that David just got lost in a sea of stars.
Bob Carmo. “Pud” Constantino. Ernie Widmar. Frank Harsh. Ab Dettorre. Frank Berzansky. Ed Kozar. Jim Meighan. Bill Thompson. Dave Maudie. Brian Brozeski. R.K. Shoemaker. Adam Highberger. And on and on.
So maybe it has taken a while, but David’s time has certainly come.
“I’m thrilled for him,” said Cavalancia. “He absolutely deserves it.”
Statistics back that up. Despite being a role player his sophomore season at Blairsville, he put together two impressive seasons in 1974 and 1975. He rushed for 1,239 yards and scored 23 touchdowns his junior year and followed that with 1,186 yards and 20 more scores as a senior. His 146 points in 1974 was the most by any player in the Gazette’s coverage area since Elder Ridge’s Sam Johnson scored 157 in 1953.
In the 1970s, a 1,000-yard season was rare, so two of them was quite a feat. All the more so when you consider that in those days, under former head coach Ernie Widmar, the Bobcats rarely –– in every sense of the word –– threw the football.
“Because we had guys like Ralph, we didn’t need to (pass),” said Cavalancia, the quarterback in those days. “But Coach Widmar didn’t want to, either. I’d go to him and say, ‘Coach we should throw this one,’ and he’d say ‘Cav, only three things can happen if we throw the ball and two of them are bad.’”
In one of the Bobcats’ biggest football games of the 1970s, the inaugural Appalachian Conference Bowl on Nov. 7, 1975, Blairsville edged Ferndale at Point Stadium, 22-14. David, then a shifty 5-foot-8, 145-pound senior, rushed for 172 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 63-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Cavalancia’s passing line that night? Well, he didn’t complete a single pass, and that’s because he didn’t throw one. It wasn’t unusual for the Bobcats, so when looking at David’s statistics for the final two years of his high school career, it’s impressive to see that he gained 2,425 yards in only 19 games against defenses that knew what was coming.
At the end of both seasons, David was named the Back of the Year by The Indiana Gazette and he was named the MVP of the Appalachian Bowl for his efforts against Ferndale.
“He was one of the best running backs in our region,” Cavalancia said. “He was just phenomenal. He never let himself get hit. He was so quick. He could just bounce to the outside and be gone.”
Football season would roll right into basketball season for David and the Bobcats. Under head coach Fred Yun, Blairsville put together some strong teams. With David running the point and Cavalancia at shooting guard, the Bobcats went a combined 32-13 in 1974-75 and 1975-76.
David averaged 14.6 points per game his senior year, but most of his contributions came in getting his teammates the basketball. Cavalancia averaged a team-high 19.1 points per game, and the Bobcats finished the regular season 19-2.
“I had an opportunity to shine from a scoring standpoint,” Cavalancia said, “but I couldn’t score if I didn’t have someone feeding me the ball, and that was Ralph. He was very unselfish. He’s just a totally unselfish teammate.”
The Bobcats entered the District 6 playoffs with high hopes, but their dreams crashed from the start when they lost to Martinsburg Central in the first round. A week later, bragging rights for the Appalachian Conference were up for grabs, and Blairsville’s season ended with a disappointing three-point loss to familiar foe Ferndale at IUP’s Memorial Field House.
When the Gazette published its annual “Gazetteland ‘Sweet Sixteen’ All-Star Team,” David was a shoo-in for the first team, as was Cavalancia, who was also the Player of the Year. Yun was named the Coach of the Year.
“We only lost four games, but we could have won them all,” David lamented. “I’ve always said that one of my biggest disappointments was losing to Central. We felt like that team could have done something more.”
David had planned to attend IUP after high school, but during his senior yera he changed his mind. A long-term substitute teacher at Blairsville named Richard “Moe” Smith was leaving to be an assistant coach at Carnegie Mellon University for the Tartans and their new head coach, Chuck Klausing.
Klausing asked his staff members if they had any recommendations for players who could help the program, and Smith brought up David’s name to the former IUP coach, the architect of the famed 1968 Boardwalk Bowl team. The offer came, and David pounced on the opportunity.
“CMU just won out,” David said. “It was such a good school that I knew I had to go there.”
In the four seasons David played for Klausing and the Tartans, CMU went a combined 33-5-1 and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs twice. But David didn’t have the same kind of individual success at Carnegie Mellon that he did in high school, although he did lead the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in punt returns as a freshman in 1976.
Yet the education he received there, plus the graduate degree he earned at Pitt, helped him gain a rewarding career in finance and accounting, from which he recently retired.
Now that he has some free time on his hands, David has the opportunity to take a deep dive into his high school career. He’s thrilled to be entering the Hall of Fame, even if it is some five decades after he last made a mark on Indiana County sports.
“I’m very honored,” he said. “It was a surprise, especially since it’s been a little bit of time.”
But it’s an honor whose time has come.
