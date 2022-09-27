The way Paul Tortorella sees it, IUP football fans are seeing the emergence of the next great Crimson Hawks running back.
Dayjure Stewart, a sophomore who played sparingly last season (he had 69 carries for 307 yards), broke out with a 256-yard afternoon Saturday in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst at Miller Stadium.
“He’s a good back who’s becoming a great back,” Tortorella, IUP’s head coach, said after the game. “He ran the ball hard, ran through tackles and made a lot of guys miss. If he keeps doing what he’s doing, he will be a special running back here at IUP.”
Stewart’s rushing total is tied for the sixth-highest in school history, adding him to a list of 15 IUP running backs who rushed for at least 200 yards in a game. That list contains such names as Michael Mann, Aamir Dew, Chris Morgan, James Suber, Samir Bullock, Chris Temple and Harvie Tuck — not to mention the record holder, De’Antwan Williams, whose 315 yards against Shippensburg in 2013 is the gold standard.
Stewart wouldn’t take much credit for his big day.
“It means a lot to me, but shoutout to my line,” he said. “It all starts with them. Without them it would not be possible.”
The IUP offensive line — Darrell Davis (left tackle), John Robinson (left guard), Collin Pietropola (center), Gerald Comedy (right guard) and Mclean Djouha (right tackle) — had little trouble pushing around the Mercyhurst defensive front, partially because they outnumbered the Lakers. For most of the game, the Lakers defended against the deep ball by putting five or six defensive backs on the field, shrinking the box up front and making it easier for IUP to run the ball.
“They played with a light box and we took advantage of it,” Tortorella said. “They weren’t going to let us beat them with the deep ball. They were basically inviting us to run the ball, which we like to do anyway, and they never really loaded the box the whole game.”
But there were plenty of times when Stewart, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound native of York, ran around and through the Mercyhurst defense, staying upright while many of the Lakers tried to get a hand on him. His quick burst at the line got him into the secondary quickly, and Mercyhurst’s defensive backs were no match for Stewart’s momentum.
That all might not have been possible this time last year. During his redshirt freshman season, Stewart checked in at about 215 pounds, and he slimmed down over the offseason to better improve his mobility, balance, and speed. So far it seems to have paid off. After missing the first game of the season with COVID, Stewart rushed for 108 yards against Shippensburg before breaking out against Mercyhurst.
“Losing those 20 pounds did not take any of his power away,” Tortorella said.
Stewart ran all over the Mercyhurst defense before he was taken out midway through the fourth quarter after 32 carries. True freshman JD Younger, who started the season on defense, took over and showed why he might be in line for more carries in the future.
On just 12 carries, Younger rolled up 91 yards, helping IUP total 383 yards on the ground, their most since having 384 against Slippery Rock in 2017.
Tortorella said he has been impressed with Younger’s quick ascension on the depth chart. Because Stewart tested positive for COVID early in the week of the East Stroudsburg season opener, the IUP coaching staff knew Adam Houser would be the only experienced back available so they switched Younger from defensive back, hoping he could play in a pinch.
Younger was able to help quite a bit, gaining 29 yards that week and then another 29 the following Saturday at Shippensburg. Altogether, Younger has 149 yards on 31 carries this season.
“It was like ESP or whatever they call it,” Tortorella said of the decision to switch Younger’s position. “He practiced for three days and then played in the East Stroudsburg.”
Houser was injured at East Stroudsburg, came back too soon and got hurt on his only carry (a 24-yard touchdown) against Shippensburg, and then sat out the Mercyhurst game. Until Houser returns, Younger is the No. 2 tailback, Tortorella said.
“He’s on course to get better and better,” he said, “but you have to remember that he’s been on offense for two and a half weeks.”