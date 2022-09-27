iup-stewart

DAYJURE STEWART broke through a hole created by the IUP offensive line, including Collin Pietropola (57) and Mclean Djouha among others, in the Crimson Hawks’ win over Mercyhurst on Saturday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

The way Paul Tortorella sees it, IUP football fans are seeing the emergence of the next great Crimson Hawks running back.

Dayjure Stewart, a sophomore who played sparingly last season (he had 69 carries for 307 yards), broke out with a 256-yard afternoon Saturday in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst at Miller Stadium.

Tags