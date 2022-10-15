ALLISON PARK — Both teams came into Friday night fighting for their playoff lives at 3-4, but Indiana was no match for Hampton’s well-balanced offense and stingy defense in a 42-7 loss in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference football game.
Big plays on offense and defense helped the Talbots get out to an early lead and they never looked back. Indiana starting quarterback Trevor Smith was out with an injury, and the Indians tried out a wildcat offense led by their top rusher, Garrison Dougherty.
“Our team was fighting for their playoff lives tonight,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “We need to stay focused, continue to move the program forward and continue to teach our younger players. This past week, we only practiced seven or eight linemen due to injury. There were a lot of areas to improve on tonight, and injuries are no excuse.”
The Talbots marched down the field to start the game, but then a botched field goal attempt turned into an Anthony Kowchuck interception. Indiana gave the ball back on a fumble, and the Talbots took advantage of the turnover when quarterback Joey Mayer connected with Benny Haelrig from 4 yards out.
Later in the first quarter, workhorse running back Brock Borgo had a 71 touchdown run.
The second quarter was all Hampton with chunk plays on offense. Indiana didn’t get things going on offense and couldn’t slow down the Talbots. After three more touchdowns, Hampton held at 35-0 lead at halftime.
Wright tried to change things up after halftime, bringing in sophomore Quinn Lipniskis at quarterback. Lipniskis threw two interceptions early in the second half but managed a nice drive in the fourth quarter he capped with a 7 yard touchdown pass to Liam McFarlane.
“We need to make plays, and we have to get stops,” McFarlane said. “Our team came in tonight knowing that it was going to be tough for us to produce on offense.”
“It was good to get Lipniskis some reps,” Wright said. “He’s dangerous in open space, one of our fastest players, and has a strong arm. He’s also a tough kid.”
Indiana has a young team, and the Indians continue to compete even when down big in games.
“Our performance wasn’t what we wanted tonight,” Indiana’s Isaac Nygren said. “The coaches prepared us for this team, and we didn’t execute. There were mental mistakes, and we weren’t as physically tough as we wanted to be. We’ve got to focus on next week and learn from our mistakes.”
Next up for Indiana is a home game Friday against North Catholic.