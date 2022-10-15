ihs logo.jpg

ALLISON PARK — Both teams came into Friday night fighting for their playoff lives at 3-4, but Indiana was no match for Hampton’s well-balanced offense and stingy defense in a 42-7 loss in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference football game.

Big plays on offense and defense helped the Talbots get out to an early lead and they never looked back. Indiana starting quarterback Trevor Smith was out with an injury, and the Indians tried out a wildcat offense led by their top rusher, Garrison Dougherty.