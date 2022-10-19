STATE COLLEGE — West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge led a contingent of three local players in the PIAA Golf Championships at State College on Monday and Tuesday.
Talmadge, a freshman, placed 14th in the Class 2A boys’ field. He had one of the best scores of the second round, shooting a 73 on the Penn State Blue Course following an 80 in the first round. He finished alone in 14th place at 9-over-par 153.
Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca won the state title with rounds of 70 and 68 for a 6-under 138. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak (139) and Lake Lehman’s Michael Lugiano (140) were the only other players to come in under par.
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert tied for 30th at 16-over 160.
There were 72 players in the field.
Talmadge and the Wolves compete today in the team tournament.
In Class 3A, Indiana’s Harrison Martineau, a junior, finished in a tie for 62nd at 18-over 162. He had rounds of 80 and 82 on the Penn State White Course after placing fourth in the WPIAL tournament.
Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey won the state title with a 4-under 140 with rounds of 67 and 73. Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti, a senior and the WPIAL champion, finished second at 3-under 141 with rounds of 70 and 71.
There also were 72 players in the Class 3A field.
There were no local players in the girls’ tournaments.
Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run won the Class 2A title at even-par 144, and Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish won the Class 3A title at 5-under 139.