Alex Talmadge
Submitted photo

STATE COLLEGE — West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge led a contingent of three local players in the PIAA Golf Championships at State College on Monday and Tuesday.

Talmadge, a freshman, placed 14th in the Class 2A boys’ field. He had one of the best scores of the second round, shooting a 73 on the Penn State Blue Course following an 80 in the first round. He finished alone in 14th place at 9-over-par 153.

