Tube jigs are effective on river walleyes such as this one taken by Jason Wagner.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The shape, profile and subtle action of 3- to 4-inch tubes, rigged in concert with standard insert-style leadhead jigs, dupe cold-water river walleyes. And the added benefit is not having to deal with a half-frozen minnows, not to mention hands.

It’s well accepted that river walleyes take up residence in slack-water pools during late fall and remain there until the spring spawn stimulates a movement to acceptable habitat for reproduction. What isn’t as well understood is the frequency in which fish using these low-current sanctuaries migrate to the shallow fringes of such places to feed. This is particularly true of larger walleyes. Likely it’s a pecking-order thing, where larger, more dominant walleyes get the best seat at the dinner table.

