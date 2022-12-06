The shape, profile and subtle action of 3- to 4-inch tubes, rigged in concert with standard insert-style leadhead jigs, dupe cold-water river walleyes. And the added benefit is not having to deal with a half-frozen minnows, not to mention hands.
It’s well accepted that river walleyes take up residence in slack-water pools during late fall and remain there until the spring spawn stimulates a movement to acceptable habitat for reproduction. What isn’t as well understood is the frequency in which fish using these low-current sanctuaries migrate to the shallow fringes of such places to feed. This is particularly true of larger walleyes. Likely it’s a pecking-order thing, where larger, more dominant walleyes get the best seat at the dinner table.
Shallow-water feeding coexists with major slack-water pools. Common examples include wingdams and gravel bars, structures that create downriver (and in some cases upriver) pools and eddies.
Relatively light tube jigs can be used to effectively work these shallow water feeding areas. Walleyes find the shape and fall of a light tube appealing; the angler need not worry about the force of the cast ripping the bait free of a minnow-tipped jig.
For shallow-water work. I use a 3-inch Yum tube or similar fat-bodied tube. Good walleye colors include Mardi Gras and green pumpkin for stained water. Smoke/red flake is a good clear-water choice, while mustard/red pepper often excels in dirty water. Some days color doesn’t seem to be a factor, but in the world of the finicky walleye, other days it does.
A slow descent and turtle-paced retrieve can be a key in triggering bites from walleyes, even feeding walleyes, in cold water. So go light on the jighead. Eighth-and three-sixteenth-ounce leadheads with a quality light-wire hook ensure a proper presentation as well as hooksets that bite. The light leadhead will allow the tube to fall slowly, which is often the mechanism that prompts the strike. Fish that don’t respond to the initial fall of the bait will often do so if it dragged along the bottom. Again, the use of a light jig makes certain that you work the bait slowly to keep it on the bottom.
Light tubes are most effective around rock/gravel bars when the river is on the low side. Walleyes often move up on such bars/shoals toward evening and during dark days. Now’s the time to break out the anchor. I like to position the boat so it hangs right in the current seam just downriver of the tip of the structure. It may take a couple anchor sets to get it right, so if it’s not correct the first time, reposition until it is.
Cast the tube out into the deeper water, on the slack-water side of the current edge, slowly dragging it toward the boat (and shallower water). After you’ve caught a couple fish you get a feel for that perfect sweet spot and will know where to target your next cast.
Anchoring is also a good device for holding the boat in the correct position off of a river/creek mouth. Walleyes will travel along the corridor as they move up to the creek mouth. Cast a tube jig up on the mudflat and work it back to the boat. It often pays to fish an additional deadstick rod in a rod holder, with the bait a few inches off the bottom.
Flats found below river holes frequently attract feeding walleyes. The lip of the hole, where it transitions from deep to shallow, often serves as a holding area for fish. Tubes pitched up on the flat, and pulled down over the ledge, will often be bitten by the fish found there. Position the boat a pitch-length above the lip. Slip along the edge with the motor as you work the structure. If you find the spot-on-the-spot, use an anchor or spot lock feature on a trolling motor to nail the boat to that spot.