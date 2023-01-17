After more than three months of opportunity, deer season is finally over.
End-of-the-season tasks are best done now before the approaching anticipation and preparation for spring pursuits begin.
Those who hunted with a muzzleloader should discharge the weapon and give it a thorough cleaning before storing it. Black powder is corrosive, and failure to remove it in a timely manner can leave the shooter with a mess and possible long-term damage to the firearm.
Archers should give their bowstring a good waxing, and a rust preventative such as RemOil can be applied to any metal parts. Taking an inventory of arrows and broadheads now and replacing them, if necessary, will ensure all is ready come October. A number of businesses and sportsmen’s clubs in the area offer the option of practicing your archery skills during the winter months.
Those who use ground blinds or tree stands for hunting should bring them in so they are not destroyed by the weather. All too often I have seen a forgotten tree stand absorbed by the tree with a good possibility of ultimately killing the tree in the years to come. Leaving a tree stand in the woods for only a year or two is risky as UV rays and weather deteriorate anchor straps. It also advertises your hotspot.
If fortunate enough to harvest a deer in the late season, one should report your harvest.
Over the weekend while rabbit hunting with my beagles and a couple good buddies, we found the first shed antler of the year while passing through a food plot of clover. With a pair of young aspiring deer hunters at home, my friend practiced catch-and-release in hopes that one of his boys could make the discovery. Coincidently, the next day I observed a half-rack forkhorn moving during the evening that could have just recently lost his antler.
Exploring the outdoors in search of shed antlers is a fun activity that can yield a lot more than some souvenirs. Deer beds, droppings, rubs, trails and other signs are easy to see in the late-winter woods. Furthermore, with the season now closed, the chances are good these survivors will be in the area come opening day. A GPS or mapping app on a cellphone is an excellent way to keep track of your discoveries. At the end of the day connecting the dots can give a better view of how deer are using the area.
Turkey droppings and scratching are also easier to find in the beat-down winter woods. While it’s hard to believe, the spring season will be here in only a few short months. Locating flocks now is exciting. However, dispersal in the spring will spread out these winter flocks in every direction. Practicing your calling now is a good way to spend the long evenings, and come spring you will be able to speak turkey fluently.
With squirrel season still in, combining a small game hunt with your outdoor exploration can add some excitement. During the cold spells, squirrels wait until the woods warm up before moving. Lack of leaf cover gives them good vantage, and it can be difficult to get within range of a squirrel in the late season. Moving slowly and scanning the distant forest floor and treetops will allow you to see the squirrel before it sees you. Areas that harbored squirrels in the fall should still be a good place to look, although hawks and other hunters may have thinned the resource.