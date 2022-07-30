Over the years, there has never been a shortage of people telling Jack Benedict that he should write a book about his career. But the longtime broadcaster — who has called IUP sporting events since 1969 — never had the time to sit down and chronicle his time as the Voice of IUP Athletics.
That changed in March 2020.
The global pandemic came and Benedict was furloughed by Renda Broadcasting, the parent company that owns and operates WQMU-FM, which carries IUP broadcasts. His last day of work was March 31, 2020, and the next day he sat down with a pen and a notebook and started to journal whatever memories came to mind.
Benedict, who turns 80 in February, wasn’t sure what his end goal was, other than to write down things he didn’t want to forget. Two years later, six months after his furlough ended, Benedict stopped writing, having finished the book he never before had time to write.
“I did it because I had been furloughed and I needed to find something to do,” he said. “I had the time, and one thing led to another and I did it.”
“My Major League Life in Broadcasting,” a 115-page self-published memoir detailing various parts of his personal and professional life, will be on sale beginning Tuesday, at the IUP Co-Op Store and two locations on Philadelphia Street: The Book Nook and the Renda Broadcasting office. Part of the proceeds will be split between the Humane Society of Indiana County and Four Footed Friends.
Benedict, who does not own a computer, would write almost every day during his furlough. He did it by hand and then would retype his text on a computer belonging to his “spousal equivalent,” Sandy Lear. When he finished the manuscript, Benedict asked Randy Jesick, the longtime IUP Journalism and Public Relations faculty member, to copyedit it. Jesick, who came to IUP the same year as Benedict, also wrote the forward to the book.
“Working with Randy was great,” Benedict said. “We have known each other forever. He came over at least three times and we worked through it. He knows the nitty-gritty of the writing stuff, and I’m not a writer. We came from the same era and were able to relate pretty well.
“I guess it’s unfortunate for him — and fortunate for me — that he wasn’t working.”
The book details some of the more memorable games and events in Benedict’s professional career, as well as impressionable moments from his childhood and daily life.
Since coming to Indiana from Connellsville 53 years ago, Benedict has called more than 550 IUP football games and 2,500 IUP basketball games (men’s and women’s combined), and in 2017 he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame for his longevity, unique style and skill.
Benedict said the most difficult part was verifying information. He confirmed some details with people involved in his story or he looked up data in the books and articles he has kept over the years as mementos of a storied career.
“I have a good memory,” Benedict said. “But I wanted to make sure I got the details right, so I spent a lot of time looking things up.”
Benedict has scheduled a few events to promote his book, including one Tuesday night at the Kiwanis Club monthly meeting at Eat n’ Park, and he hopes a lot of people who have followed IUP sports will enjoy his perspective on some things they might also remember.
“I was relieved when I was finished writing,” Benedict said. “But now, I’m getting a little fearful because a lot of people have called and said they wanted a copy.”
If you’d like to buy a copy of Benedict’s book through the mail, send an email to him at jabenedict42@gmail.com. With shipping, the total cost is $21.49.