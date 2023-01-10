There is plenty of hunting season remaining for those willing to brave the elements and spend time outdoors.
After several months of pursuit, furbearer and game animal populations have been reduced. Those that remain may have adjusted to avoid hunting pressure or simply been overlooked.
Thinking outside the box for access to a property can be a good way to avoid the crowds and perhaps discover a pocket of undisturbed game. Focusing on the best habitat available on a property is a good way to find game, although quite often there will be signs of others hunting the same area.
In the early fall, much of the landscape can support wildlife; however, as winter progresses, areas with the best cover and food begin to congregate the remaining critters. When snow is present, a hunter can better judge what animals are using an area, and such sign can create confidence to devote more time in the area.
Deer hunters who are tagged out for the year can benefit from postseason scouting. Taking notes of where others have hunted is beneficial in a number of ways. Tree stands, reflective thumb tacks, surveyor flagging, spent shell casings, unfound arrows and dead deer all are good discoveries to take note of. Anytime I am afield, my eyes are constantly searching for animal sign. Tracks, scat, rubs, scrapes, shed antlers and remaining food sources are things I look for while walking.
The success of a hunter can greatly increase by time spent in the woods outside of hunting season. Without the pressure to succeed, it is easier to investigate unlikely areas and explore more freely.
This past year I spent a lot of time hunting public ground with a non-resident license and had plenty of run-ins with other hunters. A good portion of those who I encountered in neighboring states were from Pennsylvania, and it was always interesting to speak with like-minded individuals.
A number of reasons exist to cross state lines, but being tagged out in your home state is perhaps the most common. The ability to take multiple bucks, experience additional opening days and explore new ground also are good reasons to hunt outside the state.
Taking the plunge to investigate new territory can be intimidating, but with time spent in the woods, one can quickly begin to learn a new area. Studying maps at home can better prepare you for the hunt and save gas and boot leather once on new ground.
Winter is an excellent time to begin planning an out-of-state adventure, allowing for ample time to learn everything that will be required. Starting to save for such a hunt now will allow that the money is there when needed. The application process for western big game licenses will soon begin and researching now is necessary to fully understand the process.
- Monday was the deadline for applications to be postmarked for the Mosquito Creek Coyote Hunt. In-person registration will still be possible at the club leading up to the hunt on certain weekends. Over the years my procrastination has resulted in a few last-minute drives to Frenchville in order to register, and while the drive is enjoyable, when possible I prefer to use my gas for hunting.
This hunt is perhaps the largest in the country, and its success has encouraged a number of other organizations in the area to hold their own contests to raise funds. With fur prices at historically low levels, incentive to pursue predators can keep their population healthy through management while also preserving game animal numbers.
In the weeks to come hound hunting and nighttime predator calling will peak in popularity with hunters hoping to harvest a wintertime coyote pelt.