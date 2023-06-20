Zeke Wilson.jpg
Picasa

With the start of summer occurring this week, outdoor adventures will begin to decrease for hunters and trappers.

My last training session with the bluetick coonhounds revealed grasses over my head and extremely difficult nighttime navigation. A lack of water resulted in the hounds treed in a swamp where skunk cabbage grew so thick I could only step ahead and hope to not sink. Luckily, this jungle was only 20 yards from a field edge, and after handling the muddy hounds, we were able to walk the road back to the truck and some fresh, clean water.