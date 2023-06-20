With the start of summer occurring this week, outdoor adventures will begin to decrease for hunters and trappers.
My last training session with the bluetick coonhounds revealed grasses over my head and extremely difficult nighttime navigation. A lack of water resulted in the hounds treed in a swamp where skunk cabbage grew so thick I could only step ahead and hope to not sink. Luckily, this jungle was only 20 yards from a field edge, and after handling the muddy hounds, we were able to walk the road back to the truck and some fresh, clean water.
Special care must be given when conditioning and training dogs in the summer months. The handler is responsible so that the dog is not at risk to overheat. The thick canopy makes it nearly impossible to read the terrain, and a compass or GPS is all but essential.
While some good times can still be had in the summer woods, it is best to stick to trails and mature hardwoods to avoid the briars. Berries will soon be ripening, and now is a good time to get out and scout for brambles that will produce this season. Birds are quick to key in on the berries and you must pick regularly in order to get them first.
A slow time in the woods is an excellent time to sell hunting licenses, and that is what the Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to do this month. On June 26, hunting licenses will go on sale, as will the first round of antlerless deer licenses. Gone is the mail-in application, and hunters must now purchase in person at a sales agent or online.
Receiving the regulations and rules digest early also allows hunters and trappers ample time to learn of and adjust to any changes. Last week, I received a text message indicating the sales date, and my brother, who is a non-resident, received a postcard, so it appears the customer base will be aware of the changes.
Over the weekend I attended the Pennsylvania Trappers Association convention in Shippensburg. Despite low fur prices, attendance was high and the rendezvous allowed for the exchange of products and knowledge. While the market is hindered greatly by the war in Ukraine and lack of domestic demand, trappers in the state have the ability to target a number of different furbearers for their own collection.
Tanning a mature prime pelt to hang for display or make into a garment allows more value to be gained by the resource. Traveling to other regions to pursue species unique to there is another way to grow as a trapper. It seems that soon efforts will be made to reintroduce marten to the landscape, which ultimately would yield another furbearer.
Bass season is now underway and the activity along the Juniata River and its tributaries was significant over the weekend. Recreational kayakers are also on the move, floating where the flow is deep enough.
My retired Radison aluminum canoe reminds me of the times when a float trip turned into more of a portage in low waters. Wide rivers such as the Clarion and Tionesta can quickly turn shallow in the riffles, forcing one to walk and drag. Those new to a section of river would be wise to break it into manageable chunks rather than going for 10 miles right out of the gate. In good flow, 10 miles can be fun and easy, whereas in low flow that same float could be next to impossible in a day.
Bass boats on trailers were also noticeable on Route 422, and based on what I saw while traveling, it appeared a tournament was held on Yellow Creek on Saturday. Such tournaments are a good excuse to wake up early and fish all day. On occasion, anglers might also recoup some of their gas money if lucky enough to land a big bass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.