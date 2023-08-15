Zeke Wilson.jpg
The third round of antlerless deer licenses went on sale Monday.

This year has been one of increased awareness for those who depend on their tags due to changes from the traditional mail system. The ease of purchasing one, two or three tags online or in person has rapidly depleted tags more than in the past. I say “ease” with some dismay because it was well more than two hours before I was able to purchase the third-round license online Monday morning.