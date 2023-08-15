The third round of antlerless deer licenses went on sale Monday.
This year has been one of increased awareness for those who depend on their tags due to changes from the traditional mail system. The ease of purchasing one, two or three tags online or in person has rapidly depleted tags more than in the past. I say “ease” with some dismay because it was well more than two hours before I was able to purchase the third-round license online Monday morning.
When the fourth round of sales opens on Aug. 28, it will be interesting to see what tags remain. Our area has an abundance of deer, offering opportunity nearly anywhere access is allowed.
Activity has been occurring in the woods lately in regard to blind and tree stand placement. Hopeful hunters have deployed trail cameras, and their presence on the landscape is perhaps highest now. Glassing fields from a distance as daylight fades can provide a more personable experience albeit from extreme range.
Spotting after dark can be useful for finding a nice bucks. However, if permission is obviously unobtainable, the practice is more for entertainment. Bucks have filled out antler-wise and it is always exciting to see a bachelor group of big bucks in velvet.
Hanging a lock on your stand is no easy task, and with the heat and horseflies it can at times be mission impossible. Safety harnesses should be worn when installing tree stands and if possible enlist another for assistance. On private property, with permission, shooting lanes can be trimmed and other modifications made. A few downed logs arranged together can be effective in blocking or detouring deer movement.
Archery hunters are beginning to give practice more of an effort and last week I finally knocked the dust off my Bear compound bow. The sport of archery in Pennsylvania has grown and for good reason because early autumn is an excellent time to be afield in the deer woods.
Geese are beginning to make regular flights now that their feathers have regrown from molt. The sound of approaching honks increases my heart rate no matter the time of year after a lifetime of pursuit. The season soon will be upon us and now is the time to insure you have a federal duck stamp.
Steel shot is usually available at the store as the demand for waterfowl loads is not that great in our area. That said, availability of any sort of ammunition has been unreliable in recent years and it would be wise to procure it sooner rather than later.
Dove season will also open soon and hunters should begin to scout their hunt areas for any changes. Traditional spots often produce each year, although crops, farm practices, logging and water levels can impact an area.
The challenge of hitting a speeding dove is great while the task of locating the downed bird is as well. Hunters should seek out low-cover fields to hunt over so birds can easily be found. Marking downed birds is important, and when done it will produce the bulk of birds in the bush.
Doves make remarkable table fare and a liberal limit more than makes up for their small size. An abundance of recipes are available for doves and they offer a unique supplement to a deer-rich diet.
To hunt doves, a migratory bird stamp is needed in addition to your hunting license. Shotguns must be plugged to a three-shell maximum capacity, although I see a lot of over-and-under shotguns in the fields. The choice of chokes on single birds can allow for the best pattern to be selected.
