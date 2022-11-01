The best time of the year is now for those who hunt, fish and trap.
Endless opportunity exist, and often a difficult decision must be made as to what species to pursue.
Whitetail deer are beginning to rut, and bucks are busily seeking out receptive does. In recent days I have witnessed several bucks chasing does as they attempt to secure breeding rights when the time is right. Archery hunters take vacation days in anticipation of this magical two weeks due to the increased activity.
While the hunting can be phenomenal, it can also be frustrating if one hunts an area the deer have left. Often a buck will push an estrus doe into an area that holds no deer so that he will not have to compete with other bucks. Feast or famine is how a hunt usually goes, and despite it being the best time of year to hunt deer, it is still hunting. Having the time to hunt multiple days will allow one to overcome the odds and eventually be in the right place at the right time.
Paying attention to wind direction and then hunting an appropriate area so your scent is blown away from where deer may approach is wise. However, in the rut, early season patterns are all but forgotten and deer may come from any direction at any hour.
Monday’s rain has dampened the woods which, will make it difficult to hear approaching deer. Being vigilant while on watch is important as deer can quickly sneak in on a distracted hunter. The same wet woods make for excellent stalking conditions for those willing to walk and seek out deer. With the wind at your face, one can sneak up on bedded deer by moving slowly and using available cover. Binoculars are invaluable in scanning ahead for an antler, ear or flickering tail. Good camouflage or natural colors in addition to face and hand covering make it tough for deer to identify you.
While it is difficult to arrow deer with this method initially, it allows one to better understand an area and discover fresh sign such as beds, rubs, scrapes and scat. When hot sign is found, it should be hunted within a day or two from a stationary position because the chances are good of deer revisiting these areas.
Turkey season is now open and it appears the population has rebounded after several years of decline. Rifles are no longer legal so hunters must use archery equipment or a shotgun. Acorns, beechnuts, corn and grapes are all fall food sources for turkeys, and they will be found where there is food.
Bears are still in season for archers and will be through Saturday. They also favor the food turkeys do and it is possible to find both in the same area.
Small game offers the chance at a quick hunt with little competition aside from the pheasant hunts on public land. Those who I have spoken with indicated a good number of flushes while hunting game lands, although the early season was hit or miss as the stocking was disrupted by snowfall damage at the game farm that supplies our area.
Squirrels are a natural resource that does not require raising and releasing by the state and should be considered for a hunt or two. My time afield in recent days has yielded a lot of sightings, and hunters of all ages should be able to enjoy some time in the hardwoods. Either a rimfire rifle or shotgun may be used for squirrels, although with the overlapping turkey season, carrying the shotgun will allow one to be legal should a flock be found.