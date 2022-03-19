Tickets for the 38th Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet are on sale.
The banquet will be held Sunday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana.
Tickets are available at Nationwide Good and Associates, 1801 Philadelphia St., Indiana, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The cost is $40 per person. Tickets for children 12 and under are $20.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, May 6.
The Class of 2022 consists of Bob Carmo, Frank Cignetti Jr., Bob Rado, Joe Saffron, David Whitesel, Dave Woodall and Mindy (Sawtell) Zottola. Saffron will be inducted posthumously.
For information, contact Tony Coccagna at (724) 840-4056 or by email at tonyc1979@gmail.com.