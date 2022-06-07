Last weekend, I witnessed a number of canoes and kayaks being hauled on the roadways. Float enthusiasts should ensure that their boat registration or launch permits are in order to avoid incurring a fine.
Our region is blessed with a variety of options for those looking to float, and one could explore a new waterway each weekend for the entire summer.
Rivers and streams are best floated in the spring season when water levels are higher than during the summer months, when staying afloat is difficult. Dragging a canoe in warm weather is frustrating, and on some stretches of headwaters, it is a common occurrence. After a heavy rain, one can enjoy better flow, although the water will be stained with runoff.
Personal flotation devices can save your life when accidents occur, and when dealing with strong current even the best paddlers can find themselves in a tight spot. Wearing a bright-colored or fluorescent shirt is something I do while on the water as other boats, and if needed, search and rescue, will easily see me.
Sunscreen is an essential when boating if skin is exposed. Long sleeves, pants and wide-brimmed hats further reduce the effects of the sun’s rays.
Most public waterways are a busy place on the weekend; however, they offer a more natural and quiet setting during the week. Smaller vessels such as kayaks can be launched away from the boat ramps to allow for less pressured water from the start. Paddling is certainly a workout, and those on the water should always bring plenty of it to drink to avoid cramping and dehydration.
- Late in turkey season, I discovered a tick attached to my tricep. Despite repellents, after spending countless days afield, I finally picked up a hitchhiker. The tick was extremely small and would have been tough to see had it not bitten me and announced its presence.
Regularly treating your clothing with insect repellent is the best way to avoid ticks, and exposed skin needs protection too. The day of my encounter, the temperature was hot and I had been wearing a T-shirt while moving between calling setups.It was early in the season when I treated my turkey hunting vest with Permethrin, and after a few weeks and rainstorms, the deterrent evidently lost its effectiveness.
Throughout the year I spend a lot of time in the woods, and despite precautions, I get tick bites around a half-dozen times. Almost always, it is not until I take a shower that I feel the tick’s presence. The running water evidently puts the tick into a panic, increasing its movement.
Smothering the tick in dish soap prevents it from using its legs to hold onto the skin, and with steady pressure applied with tweezers they pull out easily. Afterward, I apply rubbing alcohol to the area.
I have covered some extremely itchy bites with a sliver of garlic held on a band-aid with good results. The irritation from a tick bite can last several weeks,
If you have a cat or dog that comes inside the house regularly, it would be wise to treat them so that they are not dragging ticks into your home.
Groundhog hunting is about the only pursuit available for hunters at this point in the year. While the weather might not be the best, woodchucks are abundant and provide plenty of shot opportunities. While shooting targets is good practice, hunting is the best way to become a better shooter and hunter.
Young deer hunters will benefit greatly by spending the summer shooting groundhogs, and skills gained will last a lifetime.