Each year the end of the small game season is difficult to accept as hunting rabbits with beagles is something I do quite regularly.
For a week or so I will be lost as to what to do with my free time as the option to go hunting is no more.
Luckily, the life of a hound hunter is a year-round commitment and training sessions without a gun will soon begin.
This season a lack of snowfall made seeing rabbits difficult, yet the weather was pleasant, allowing rabbits to be less apt to seek refuge in a hole. Lack of habitat and predation are issues with our rabbit population, and while there still is some great hunting, there are areas with no rabbits.
An easy way to create habitat is to abandon mowing a chunk of ground. Besides saving time and money, the ground will quickly offer cover and within a few years be prime habitat. Cutting down several trees along a woods edge and building a brush pile will offer an excellent home for rabbits and a variety of other species. The removal of the trees will create regeneration from their roots, and the additional sunlight that reaches the ground will encourage other species of plants to grow.
With hunting and trapping seasons now for the most part over, it is a good time to start planning for next season. Obtaining permission on private property is best done when the temperature is comfortable enough for an outside conversation. Making contact with a landowner in the next month or so may allow you to be the first one to ask and will allow time to build the relationship. While it is difficult to find good places to enjoy, there are plenty of gracious landowners that are willing to permit fishing, hunting or trapping if asked politely. If possible, some sort of connection through family, friend or neighbor will allow better odds of them saying yes.
If you were fortunate enough to use another’s property this year, a thank you note or other sign of appreciation will let them know how much it meant.
Scouting public land now is a wise move as reading the terrain and wildlife sign is much easier without foliage. While competition and hunting pressure are possible on public ground, much of it can still provide enjoyment. Getting off the beaten path to explore the far edges can reveal some overlooked areas. My personal experience on public ground is that a lot of times good hunting can be found close to the parking areas and roads.
While exploring public ground, keep an eye out for hunter sign such as reflective tacks, surveyor ribbon, tree stands, spent shell casings, cigarette butts and other things that have no place in nature yet sadly are left by many.
Possibly the worst thing I find deep in nature is balloons. This trash follows the wind into some of the most beautiful places. Most hunts find one or more in my game vest bound for a proper resting place.
Deploying a trail camera or two can allow a glimpse at what creatures are using an area with less risk of theft during the off season. While I do own trail cameras, I am not a fan of them and get annoyed whenever I encounter one in the woods. Some states have passed laws prohibiting them on public land, and in the years to come I believe more will follow this trend.
Many states are now accepting big game license applications, and those who are interested should begin planning. Limited opportunities can make certain tags next to impossible to obtain, but with minimal cost one can have a chance at the hunt of lifetime. Traveling to other states to enjoy the outdoors allows one to improve their skills while also highlighting how lucky we are to live in an area with so much wildlife diversity.