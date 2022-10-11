Archery hunting is in full swing and the foliage combined with the weather can make this an excellent time to be in the woods.
Deer are abundant and can be found throughout the area with even marginal habitats capable of holding deer. As the leaves fall, crops are harvested and hunting pressure increases, deer will move toward areas with better cover and food.
To get within bow range of a deer successfully, a hunter must pay attention to the wind. While weather forecasts will give a hunter a general direction of what the wind may be doing, in this terrain it can be inaccurate.
A small plastic bottle with powder known as a windicator is an invaluable tool for checking wind direction. Milkweed seed pods can also be used and can be seen much farther as they drift away. If you are using milkweed, a small container should be used to carry them as a pocketful will turn into a real mess in the washer.
A lighter also can be used to determine wind direction, although it does not show where thermal winds are pulling your scent.
Beside the challenge of getting a deer in bow range is the task of recovering your deer. Taking high-percentage shots at unsuspecting deer at a distance that has been practiced regularly can make recovery easy. While each archer is different, if you cannot routinely hit a baseball at a certain yardage, the shot should not be taken. Being patient and waiting for a perfect shot will eliminate marginal hits.
Following a blood trail in October vegetation can be difficult, especially when a deer is running at full speed. Noting where the arrow hit, the angle of the deer, the direction it ran and the last place it was seen are critical. A landmark should be noted as well as where the shot was taken from and where the deer stood.
Finding your arrow is the first clue and can give an indication of the type of hit. If your shot is true and the deer does not react at the sound of the shot, quite often you will see or hear the deer crash within 100 yards of the shot.
Following the beginning of a blood trail can be difficult as the deer was covering ground quickly and just began to bleed. By marking the last spot it was seen, a hunter can leapfrog to where the blood should begin to be more noticeable.
Each situation is different and those with limited experience should go slowly and mark the trail as they go. I try to find blood before moving forward as eagerness to proceed can often trample the sign. Hoof marks, turned-up dirt, broken vegetation and drops of blood are clues in the recovery.
Last week while I assisted in a recovery of a deer, the blood trail ended abruptly. It was a freshly broken goldenrod that helped unravel the last 10 yards of the trail. Quite often before a deer dies, a blood trail will end as the blood has been lost while momentum and a last-ditch effort carries the deer farther. In steep terrain that last spurt could carry the deer downhill a significant distance.
If the blood trail is easy to follow without bending over and the hunter was confident in the shot, every effort should be made to find the deer if the trail ends. Non-lethal hits are often pin drops and one must all but crawl to follow it until it eventually clots. If a poor shot is made and daylight is available, pushing a deer will keep the wound open and a follow-up shot may be offered.
While waiting until the next day sounds good, quite often nighttime temperatures are not cool enough to prevent spoilage.