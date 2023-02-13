CLARION — Time is running out on the IUP Crimson Hawks.
The Hawks have spent the past six months trying to build what coaches like to call championship DNA. Part of that makeup is consistency, and the Hawks have yet to master it.
Forget the 24-1 record and the No. 1 national ranking. Never mind that IUP needs one more win to clinch another division title.
IUP won again Saturday the way it has most of the season. The Hawks were inconsistent but good enough in short stretches and one long one and avoided an upset against a three-win Clarion team, rallying from 14 points down in the second half for a 71-63 victory.
Afterward, IUP coach Joe Lombardi, obviously upset, said, “I’m trying to be slow to anger. I’m disappointed in our team. I’m frustrated I haven’t done a good enough job coaching to get through to them. And I think we just have a little bit of time to figure it out.”
Saturday capped a week in which IUP suffered its lone loss at Mercyhurst, 62-49, while shooting 29 percent from the floor. The Hawks followed by shooting 28 percent in the first half against Pitt-Johnstown in a 70-60 win.
Clarion (3-20), a 32-point loser to IUP in mid-January, started four freshmen and led by seven points, 36-29, at halftime. The Golden Eagles stretched the lead to 14 points with 14 minutes to go.
IUP then launched a 23-8 run to take its first lead since the midway point of the first half. After Clarion regained the lead at 60-59, IUP finished the game on a 12-3 run.
“We’re not good consistently. We can be good, but the reality is we’re not good consistently,” Lombardi said. “And it’s really hard to be good consistently. … Our guys have to have a greater appreciation for execution and greater self-awareness of ‘all I want to do to is win.’ I told them that has to be first, second and third. Anything else after that — minutes, points — anything else has to be way at the bottom of the list. … And that mindset doesn’t have to be great, but if it’s not one-two-three, if it’s just there a little bit, then it’s a downhill spiral and you can’t find yourself.”
Fact is, the Hawks can’t accomplish their goals of winning a fourth straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title, returning to the Elite Eight and playing for a national championship if they continue to play the way they have in recent weeks. They have leaned on their defense, which ranks as one of the best statistically in the country, but the offense has been plagued by poor shooting, spates of turnovers and a desire to make a flashy play when the easy one is available.
That was compounded Saturday against an opponent with few wins. High-level opposition awaits in the PSAC playoffs and NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament.
“You don’t play the record, you play the five guys they send out to the floor,” Lombardi said. “Our guys were playing the record. Our guys were thinking we beat them by 30. Our guys didn’t have the hunger for winning. Maybe I can get through to them someday and things can work for us as the season goes on. But if I can’t get through on that point, then we’ll still win some more games, but we can’t get it done on talent, so we’ve got to get it done on understanding, chemistry, humility and gratitude, and all those things work into it.”
Tomiwa Sulaiman bailed out his team in the second half. Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed nine of his 12 rebounds. Six rebounds came on offense, and the boards he deposited or kept alive after offensive rebounds gave IUP a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points. He also blocked four shots and came up with two steals.
IUP shot only 41.7 percent (25-for-60) with seven 3-point field goals. Clarion shot 43.3 percent (23-for-53) with 10 3s. The Golden Eagles didn’t make any 3s in the final 11 minutes and committed six of their 15 turnovers in the last eight minutes. One of their players was also called for a technical foul during IUP’s game-changing run.
“We found a way,” IUP graduate guard Shawndale Jones said. “We know we can battle back through hard times. It’s good to have in your back pocket, but no way can set start of a game like this. Kudos to them, but there were a lot of mistakes on our part.”
Jones scored 18 points and handed out a game-high five assists for IUP. Ethan Porterfield, continuing to play at well less than 100 percent due to illness and injury, scored 15 points and posted a double-double with 11 rebounds. The slumping Dave Morris managed only six points but did dish out four assists. Starting guard Dallis Dillard left the game late with what appeared to be a right knee injury.
“I feel like everybody needs to look at themselves in the mirror and ask what do want from this season?” Jones said. “We’re getting to the playoffs, and teams we’re going to play in the conference and in the tournament, we can’t allow starts like that to happen. We can’t allow big stretches, big runs. Like I said, it just requires everybody looking in the mirror and seeing what they really want.”
IUP, 18-1 in the PSAC, has three regular-season games remaining, starting Wednesday at home against Edinboro (5-18, 3-15), a team the Hawks beat by 18 points during a sluggish performance on Jan. 23. Slippery Rock (15-10, 9-10) visits on Saturday. Then the Hawks get a week off before closing the regular season at California (13-12, 10-9) on Feb. 25. IUP can clinch the PSAC West with one win or a Mercyhurst loss.
If they conquer their shortcomings, the Hawks have the potential to emerge as the best basketball team in IUP history. Otherwise, they’ll be remembered as another good IUP team with a great record.
“As a coach you like to think you can reach guys,” Lombardi said. “We had a good practice (Friday) so I was optimistic, saying they got it, they realize we’ve got to put the work in. There are two equations: willingness to work and get better and the approach and mindset you have in a game. … At the end of the day, we have some room to grow, and hopefully I can get them there.”