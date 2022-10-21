His team is 7-0, ranked nationally and has its playoff destiny in its hands. Yet Paul Tortorella constantly reminds his team that if it doesn’t finish the job, none of it will matter.
“We need to continue to get better,” he said. “The last three weeks, we have, by and large, continued to improve. But we need to keep up that upward trajectory. You want to get better and better as the season goes on and not peak too soon. But there are times, like right now when the weather is changing, when you’ve got to take your game to another level. There are no secrets or surprises anymore. You have to assume that everyone else is going to get better.”
That means the Crimson Hawks, who are No. 13 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll, aren’t looking past Saturday’s opponent, even if they understandably could.
Seton Hill, which has had only one winning season in the 18 years since it first started playing football, is 0-7 and seems destined to finish last in the eight-team PSAC West. But Tortorella said Seton Hill’s record doesn’t paint an accurate picture of how good the Griffins are.
Last week, Seton Hill lost to California (4-3) –– which IUP beat by one point –– by seven. Two weeks before that, the Griffins lost to Gannon (5-2) by 11. And the game before that, Seton Hill led Slippery Rock 2-0 for most of the first quarter before succumbing 30-2 to The Rock, which Tortorella’s squad edged by only eight.
While it’s true that Seton Hill gave Slippery Rock, Gannon and California all they could handle, the Griffins lost to Clarion (3-4) by 27, Shippensburg (3-4) by 19 and East Stroudsburg (2-5) by 15.
That’s why Tortorella doesn’t expect a walk in the park Saturday when the Griffins come to town.
“They play better against the better teams,” he said. “They lost a couple games they probably shouldn’t have lost. But the three best teams they played, they didn’t beat, but they played them pretty hard for a while. Those were tight games.”
Seton Hill has been able to keep a lot of its games close thanks to its defense. The Griffins have allowed more than 30 points only twice this season, and against Slippery Rock, Gannon and California they gave up an average of 24 points per game.
“They have played really well defensively against the good teams,” Tortorella said.
The Griffins play a variation of a 3-4 defense that uses unorthodox blitz schemes to stop the run and pressure the quarterback. Despite being winless this year, Seton Hill is fifth in the PSAC in sacks (17) and seventh in rushing defense (119.4 yards per game allowed).
“They’re very unconventional with what they do, and it takes time to get used to their scheme,” Tortorella said. “They do things that we don’t see every week. They run a type of defense that if they get it going, it can be hard to score points on. But if you break off a couple big plays, it snowballs the other way against them. It’s a high-risk, high-reward type of defense.”
While the Crimson Hawks are preparing for a tough battle on Saturday, history says they may not struggle too much. IUP has never lost to Seton Hill in eight all-time meetings, with an average score of 47-16. The Crimson Hawks have rushed for an average of 272.4 yards per game against Seton Hill, including the third-best rushing day in school history, a 431-yard effort in 2017.
But Tortorella isn’t buying it. Those games have no bearing on this one.
“Every Saturday we’ve got to get the ‘W,’” he said, “but if we don’t play well, there will be ramifications down the road.”
BACKING THE KICKER: In a swirling wind last week’s at Edinboro, true freshman kicker Nick Andrasi missed three extra-point kicks and one field goal attempt. But Tortorella said he has full faith in Andrasi. There was a crosswind for much of the game that made special teams an adventure for both teams. On one of the missed PATs, the hold was bad and Andrasi had to kick the ball while it was flat on the ground.
“Kicking is hard enough, but then you have to factor in the wind,” Tortorella said. “You miss one kick, you have a bad operation on one, the wind is an issue, and then you change ends of the field and the wind is going the other way. It was just a lot of things.”
But even though IUP has three other kickers on the roster, Tortorella said Andrasi’s job is safe.
“He’s the best kicker we have,” he said.
NEWS AND NOTES: Other than wide receiver Derek Lockhart (knee) and defensive end Tyrone Fowler Jr. (lower leg), who are both out for the season, IUP is healthy and Tortorella said no player is unavailable to play. … This season marks the sixth time IUP has started a season 7-0. In four of the previous five seasons it happened, IUP made it to 8-0. … Seton Hill has rushed for more than 100 yards only once in the eight all-time meetings vs. IUP. … The Griffins have an unusually veteran roster, with 20 of the 22 projected starters listed as juniors or seniors.