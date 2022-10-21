iup logo 01.jpg
Picasa

His team is 7-0, ranked nationally and has its playoff destiny in its hands. Yet Paul Tortorella constantly reminds his team that if it doesn’t finish the job, none of it will matter.

“We need to continue to get better,” he said. “The last three weeks, we have, by and large, continued to improve. But we need to keep up that upward trajectory. You want to get better and better as the season goes on and not peak too soon. But there are times, like right now when the weather is changing, when you’ve got to take your game to another level. There are no secrets or surprises anymore. You have to assume that everyone else is going to get better.”

Tags