ALTOONA — As they stepped off the team bus Tuesday for the first day of the District 6 Track and Field Championships, River Valley teammates Emily Jackson and Sara McConnell made a promise to each other.
They vowed to reconvene on the turf inside the track at Mansion Park and celebrate qualifying for the PIAA Championships, just as they did last year. A few hours later, they embraced exactly where they said they would after both punched their tickets to next week’s state meet.
McConnell won the Class 2A girls’ high jump while Jackson placed third in the discus, and they are headed to Shippensburg together again for the second consecutive season. The top three finishers in each event at the District 6 meet automatically advance to the PIAA meet.
“It’s really, really great,” Jackson said. “Last year, she was running the 400 and I was throwing the shot, and I met her on the infield. We told ourselves before we got off the bus today, I said, ‘I’ll meet you on the infield again.’ … I get goosebumps talking about it.”
McConnell was one of three Heritage Conference athletes to win an individual district title Tuesday and one of five area athletes to advance to the state meet, to be held at Shippensburg University on May 26 and 27.
Joining McConnell atop the podium were Homer-Center senior Justley Sharp, who won the girls’ discus, and Penns Manor sophomore Alex Polenik, who claimed the boys’ discus championship.
In addition to Jackson, Purchase Line’s John Elick also posted a third-place finish in the boys’ javelin to round out the local qualifiers on the opening day of the two-day district meet.
For the better part of two months since winning the indoor state title in high jump, McConnell battled a left ankle injury that sidelined her for most of the outdoor season. Having returned to action just a week ago, the Panthers junior had only one goal in mind Tuesday: make it to the state meet no matter what it takes. She did one better, jumping 5 feet, 4 inches and setting an outdoor personal best.
“I really wasn’t worried about the height given everything with this season,” McConnell said. “My baseline goal was to get back to states. … I just wanted to go give it my best shot. I was like, ‘You know what? My family is going to be proud of me, my coaches. Just go do my best.’ And the height was just a bonus.”
The defending Class 2A state champion in girls’ discus, Sharp had the second-best throw of her life with a toss of 147-3, which also set meet and facility records. Three of her first five throws on the day went over 144 feet, the kind of consistency she has been looking for in recent weeks.
With one meet left in her high school career, Sharp is eyeing to break the 150-foot barrier, rarified air in high school girls’ discus. She achieved her personal-best of 148-5 earlier this season at the Igloo Invitational in Altoona on April 1 before going into a self-described “slump.”
“Today was consistent,” Sharp said. “I just want to get those distances, get that consistency in my technique and they’re just going to go further.
“I’m getting back up there. We’ve had some good practices, I just didn’t hit one today, but I’m happy with how I did today. I want to go out at states and get that big 150-plus throw. That elusive 150.”
Polenik also had a consistent day, with each of his first four throws exceeding 153 feet. Now a two-time district champion, the Comets sophomore set a career best with a mark of 158-7 on the first throw of the finals.
“It really means something,” he said of the district title, “because it’s a building block. It builds your confidence up for the state meet next week and it really helps you out with morale.”
On the track, 12 area athletes and four relay teams advanced to today’s finals from Tuesday’s preliminaries, including three boys who moved on in multiple individual events.
United hurdler Ty Gapshes advanced in the 300- and 110-meter hurdles. His time of 42.05 seconds was the second-fastest time in the 300 hurdles preliminaries. His United teammate Gaige Grassmyer advanced to the finals in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, while Penns Manor’s Justin Marshall, the reigning two-time Heritage Conference champion in the 100, moved on to the finals in the 100 and 200.
United’s Andrew Payne advanced to the 110 hurdles finals and Joshua Martin did so in the 300 hurdles. River Valley’s Zackary McFarlin reached the finals in the 400.
The Penns Manor 400 relay team of Brayden Pytash, Mark Bagley, Eric Baum and Marshall advanced, as did the United 1,600 relay team of Aidan Stiffler, Connor Rosko, Ruardon Butler and Grassmyer.
On the girls’ side, the highlight of the day on the track was Purchase Line’s Rachael Ward running a 1:01.43 in the 400, the fastest time in the preliminaries. She was one of three area girls to advance to the finals in the event, along with teammate Alissa Phillips and Marion Center’s Lydia Miller.
Also advancing to the finals on the girls’ side were United’s Sarah Marshall and Penns Manor’s Grace Smith advanced in the 300 hurdles and Northern Cambria’s Madison Hassen in the 100 hurdles.
The Marion Center and Purchase Line 1,600 relay teams also moved on. The Stingers’ foursome consisted of Miller, Mikayla Gatskie, Claire Hood and Reagan Ryen. The Red Dragons team featured Ward, Anna Layden and twins Alonna and Alissa Phillips.
Among the other athletes from the Heritage Conference who placed in the top eight and earned a district medal was Penns Manor freshman Allison Rhea, who finished fifth in the Class 2A girls’ discus and cracked the coveted 100-foot mark with a throw of 100-9. Purchase Line senior Abbie Goncher wrapped up her career with a district medal and a sixth-place throw in the discus (97-2), Marion Center’s Molly Beer took seventh in the javelin (111-5), and Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller finished in eighth in the 1,600-meter run (5:39.00).
On the boys’ side, Penns Manor freshman Brady Lewis broke the 150-foot barrier in the Class 2A javelin for the first time and placed fifth with a throw of 152-2, which was his personal-best by more than 3 feet. Northern Cambria senior Peyton Myers, the reigning Heritage Conference champion in the long jump, placed sixth in the event with a jump of 19-10. His teammate Dawson Shutty missed qualifying for the PIAA meet by one place, finishing fourth in the discus (135-6).
