ALTOONA — As they stepped off the team bus Tuesday for the first day of the District 6 Track and Field Championships, River Valley teammates Emily Jackson and Sara McConnell made a promise to each other.

They vowed to reconvene on the turf inside the track at Mansion Park and celebrate qualifying for the PIAA Championships, just as they did last year. A few hours later, they embraced exactly where they said they would after both punched their tickets to next week’s state meet.