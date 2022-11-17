The District 6 Class 1A football championship game at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday features the Comets and the Colts, but if you ask either team, this matchup is between a bunch of dogs — underdogs, that is.
“It’s awesome,” Penns Manor running back Ashton Courvina said of the rematch after defeating Portage, 21-7, in the semifinals. “I don’t believe anyone thought us or Northern would make it this far. Good for us, and good for them. I love that.”
Courvina has the right idea. There’s a lot to love about this matchup.
A year ago, Penns Manor barely squeaked into district playoffs and took a 16-12 loss at the hands of Glendale in the first round, while Northern Cambria found itself on the outside of postseason play looking in.
The teams combined for just six wins during the 2021-22 season, and only half of those came against Heritage Conference opponents. The Comets went 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference, including a 32-8 regular-season win over Northern Cambria in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Colts scraped out just two W’s, one against United on a Trey Pershing last-second field goal.
That game-winner was Pershing’s first field goal attempt in a high school game, which is telling of the young team Northern Cambria put on the field last season — something Penns Manor can relate to.
The Colts and the Comets had just two seniors apiece in 2021, leading both to struggle with youth, low roster numbers and unfortunate injuries in what turned out to be a season full of growing pains for the pair of small, rural football programs about 14 miles apart.
The 2022 season offered a clean slate.
Both teams took initiative to come into a new season bigger, stronger, faster and ultimately better than the year prior. The Comets and Colts hit the weight room, older players brought their younger teammates under their wings to teach them their program’s system, and they all worked together to create environments and mindsets conducive to success.
That’s the thing about growing pains: They lead to growth.
The underclassmen who were often outmatched by their older counterparts are now experienced upperclassmen with a drive to win with 13 seniors for the Colts and eight for the Comets.
“You’re going to see 100 percent effort at all times,” Penns Manor senior running back Justin Marshall said prior to the season. “We’re going to go out on the field and give it our all every week.”
“Nobody likes to lose,” sixth-year Colts coach Sam Shutty said in August at Heritage Conference Media Day. “That has motivated our kids. It left a bad taste in their mouths that’s probably still there a little bit. They put in the hard work during the offseason to get better, and it shows. They’re excited for the season. A little nervous, I think, but excited to see what they can do.”
Twelve games after these preseason predictions, and the numbers speak for themselves.
Penns Manor (11-1) and Northern Cambria (9-3) claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, and they did so in commanding fashion.
A Colts squad that scored just 106 points last season with the second-lowest scoring offense in the area and had the second-worst turnover margin at minus-6 now has the best turnover margin at plus-18 while scoring 358 points over the course of this season.
Senior quarterback Owen Bougher, who passed for just 194 yards last season, broke the single-season passing record for Northern Cambria, completing 140 of 228 pass attempts for 2,032 yards — more than double any other Heritage quarterback — as the Colts have put up the area’s top passing offense.
Bougher alongside Peyton Myers and Ty Dumm, who have combined for 1,535 receiving yards as the Heritage’s top receivers, haven’t made the difference on their own. It starts with strong lines on offense and defense to allow space to make those big plays to happen and to stop opposing attackers in their tracks.
Defense was a brighter spot for the Colts last season, allowing 2,186 yards and 246 points. They built on that and have held opponents to just 18.5 points and 247.5 yards a game this season — the second fewest aside from Penns Manor..
Led by senior Nate Raffaele, who lost 30 pounds over the offseason and orchestrated a series of summer workouts that helped pull the team together, a Comets team that allowed 394 points against and gave up an area-high 4,028 yards over the ’21 season only allows an average of 13.9 points and 196.1 yards a game this year.
Meanwhile, quarterback Max Hill and running backs Marshall and Courvina have bolstered the offense. Hill leads the Heritage in rushing with 1,522 yards and the area in scoring with 28 touchdowns for 170 points. Marshall and Courvian combined for 1,490 rushing yards as part of the area’s top offense that has outscored opponents 390-177, after being outscored 218-394 a season ago.
“We weren’t sure what kind of team we’d have this year,” Comets’ 18th-year coach Bill Packer told the crowd gathered at the Appalachian Bowl luncheon on Oct. 26. “These kids were determined to turn it around. They got in the weight room right after the holidays, came to the offseason workouts, and they also did a lot on their own. They became bigger, stronger and faster. Not only the players, but our coaching staff has done an incredible job. They game plan so well, and have these kids ready to go each and every week. With all the hard work, these kids turned a 3-6 team into a 9-0 team so far this year.”
What ended up being a 4-7 team and now an 11-1 team is looking at a chance for a District 6 title to go along with the Comets’ Heritage Conference championship. But they have to go through a physical Colts team that worked just as hard to flip a 2-7 season into a 9-3 one.
“We’ve carried that underdog mentality with us the last few weeks,” Shutty said after his squad’s 41-0 win against Cambria Heights on Saturday. “When you have a good group of talented kids, you can just feel the potential. Our players, coaches and community are all getting that same type of feeling with this team.”
A win also offers both teams the chance to extend a dreamlike season as a bunch of underdogs who have become top dogs look to earn a trip to the state playoffs.
“It’s amazing for the Heritage Conference to see two teams who didn’t really finish that well last year be top in District 6 championship,” the Comets’ Carter Smith said. “It shows the type of football in this conference and the work we put in.”