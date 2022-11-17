PM-NC

PENNS MANOR running back Ashton Courvina (24) stiff armed Northern Cambria’s Ben Janosko during the Comets’ 40-14 win over the Colts on Sept. 30.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

The District 6 Class 1A football championship game at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday features the Comets and the Colts, but if you ask either team, this matchup is between a bunch of dogs — underdogs, that is.

“It’s awesome,” Penns Manor running back Ashton Courvina said of the rematch after defeating Portage, 21-7, in the semifinals. “I don’t believe anyone thought us or Northern would make it this far. Good for us, and good for them. I love that.”