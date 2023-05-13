warriors rugby logo

The Indiana County Warriors are looking to complete another dream season, but they’ll have to get past Knightmare in order to do so.

The Warriors, a high school rugby team consisting of players across Indiana County, welcome Lancaster County’s Knightmare on Sunday in the Rugby Pennsylvania Division II semifinals. It’s the third straight year Indiana has made it to the semifinals — the only team in the Final Four this season with that experience — but the first time serving as the host.