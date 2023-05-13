The Indiana County Warriors are looking to complete another dream season, but they’ll have to get past Knightmare in order to do so.
The Warriors, a high school rugby team consisting of players across Indiana County, welcome Lancaster County’s Knightmare on Sunday in the Rugby Pennsylvania Division II semifinals. It’s the third straight year Indiana has made it to the semifinals — the only team in the Final Four this season with that experience — but the first time serving as the host.
Hosting a semifinal game is a testament to the change between this season and last for the defending state champs.
“It’s funny, I think last year we felt like underdogs,” Indiana co-head coach Zubin Billimoria said. “Even though we’d been in the semifinals the year before, no one really knew who we were. I’m not sure how seriously we were taken. And then, you know, we went and won the whole thing.
“It’s felt like we’ve had a target on our back. We’ve been talking to the boys about that — well, really from January when we started preseason training — and they’ve really responded. They’ve taken it very seriously.”
The response has been a second consecutive perfect regular season.
The Warriors went 4-0 with wins against West Allegheny, Moon, Penn Hills and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and outscored their opponents 95-29.
In the state quarterfinal, second-seeded Indiana won a rematch over Central Catholic, 17-14.
“They’ve worked hard,” Billimoria said. “Most of the guys were around last year, but we do have some new blood, and they’ve integrated themselves really well. The more experienced players have done a great job welcoming them in and helping them learn the game.”
The Warriors returned 13 of 15 championship team starters and added 12 new players to their roster. However, Indiana will look a bit different when taking the field for kickoff on Mother’s Day after three key players, including two starters, were injured recently. That doesn’t mean there’s cause for concern for Billimoria and his staff — which consists of co-head coach Todd Raible and assistant coaches Greg Lynch, Larry Herrington and Warriors alum Jake McCracken — who have the utmost confidence in their roster.
“God, it’s not even fair,” Billimoria joked when asked about players to watch Sunday. “I want to name all of them. I mean, it’s not fair to single out one or two. … Some of the big ones, we’ve got three seniors, which is a pretty low number, but Josh Nelson, Josh Scanlan, and Thomas Batten. Their leadership has been huge. We’re going to miss them a ton.”
Following the seniors is a strong junior class of Braden Riffer, Griffin Prebish, Evan Brocious, Tony Kowchuck, Jaiden Meyers, Purchase Line’s Charles Edwards and Marion Center’s Mason Mantini.
Then, there’s a trio of sophomores that have risen to the occasion to support their upperclassmen, including Colden Augustine, Dylan Rice and Homer-Center’s Isaiah McCracken.
The group will be put to the test against the No. 6 seed Knightmares, who went 4-1 in the regular season and outscored opponents 160-44 before taking down third-seeded Hollidaysburg in the quarterfinals.
“It’s going to be a contrast in style,” Billimoria said. “We’re kind of big and bruising, sort of the equivalent of a strong running football team. Meanwhile, Knightmare really likes to move the ball from one sideline to the other. They’ve got some very quick, agile players who handle the ball well. So kind of more akin to a real passing football team. So it’s going to be two contrasting styles, and we’ll see which one comes out on top. I’m really expecting it to be a tough, close match and may the best team win.”
The Warriors’ quest for back-to-back state titles comes on the heels of neighboring IUP’s recent run to its second consecutive Division II National Collegiate Rugby championship in 15s on April 30. IUP has appeared in three straight national rugby championships, including the Spring 2022 sevens season and 15s in the fall.
“You’ve got Indiana, Pa., small little town in western Pennsylvania, and we have become a hotbed of rugby,” Billimoria said. “IUP, led by Seth Erwin, what they’ve done is incredible — back-to-back sevens national champions. They were finalists in the 15s national championship back in the fall. And their program is going from strength to strength, and I love that our program has become a feeder for them. Of the seven on the field in their national championship game, two of them were from the Indiana County Warriors.”
The Warriors are determined to keep the success rolling for Indiana rugby teams and build on their new precedent as top dogs rather than underdogs.
“I want an even bigger target next year,” Billimoria said. “I’ve got no problem with that. It’s what we strive for. We don’t want to catch anyone off guard. We don’t want to be the underdog. We want people coming into our building and we want them to be intimidated. We’ve got one championship banner hanging right now. Let’s get another one.”
The Warriors kick off against Knightmare at 3 p.m. Sunday at Indiana High School.
