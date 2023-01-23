Once upon a time, IUP-California was the game in the PSAC West.
The rivalry lost some of its luster in recent years, with the California program in decline while IUP excelled to the top of the NCAA Division II ranks.
California made its last big splash in 2008, when the Vulcans reached the Elite Eight under former coach Bill Brown. After that, California labored mostly in mediocrity while IUP established itself as a perennial national power under coach Joe Lombardi.
The rivalry regained some of its luster last year with Danny Sancomb coaching at California. The teams met four times, and IUP swept all four, beating the Vulcans twice in the regular season, once in the PSAC playoffs and again in the Atlantic Region championship game that sent the Crimson Hawks to the Elite Eight.
IUP, ranked No. 1 in the country, and California went at it again Saturday afternoon at the KCAC, and there was plenty of passion in the building in a game that featured five technical fouls. Playing in front of a crowd of 2,900, IUP in typical fashion broke open a close game in the second half and scored an 87-70 victory, beating the Vulcans for the 19th straight time. The Hawks improved to 17-0 and 11-0 in the PSAC, and California fell to 7-10 and 4-7.
“Hats off to California,” Lombardi said. “He has a young group, and they lost a number of players to injuries or they graduated or moved on.”
IUP’s Shawndale Jones scored a season-high 31 points, Tomiwa Sulaiman posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Ethan Porterfield finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
After leading by four points, 41-37, at halftime, IUP outscored California by 13 points in the second half, 46-33, while holding the Vulcans to 33.3 percent shooting. After California pulled within one, a 48-47, the Hawks outscored the Vulcans 21-7 over a seven-minute stretch that extended the lead to 15 at 69-54. After that, the lead never slipped into single digits.
IUP has outscored opponents by 155 points and held them to an average 32 points in second halves this season.
“We like to think every game we’ll be a little better in the second half,” Lombardi said. “Our defense gets a little better because we get to understand what the other team is trying to accomplish on offense, and we’re able to see some things and communicate better ahead of time because a lot of defense is anticipation, and after you’ve seen some things in the first half, you can anticipate a little better in the second.
“And we play harder in the second half sometimes.”
The first half was dominated by the officials, who called four technical fouls. IUP’s soft-spoken Jaylen Stewart drew the first at 5:51 when he drilled a jumper from the right baseline in front of the California bench and then responded to chirping from the Vulcans’ reserves.
“They said something, and I said, ‘That’s a shot,’” Stewart said. “The ref didn’t know what I said.”
Lombardi, usually reserved on the sideline, tore into one of the officials and drew a technical for arguing what was basically a retaliatory call against his player.
“I have to fight for my guys once in a while,” he said. “There was no cussing taking place. I guess my toe was out of the coach’s box. I guess I shouldn’t have gotten one like that. I am one of the calmer and less active coaches in the league, but it is what it is. It happened, and maybe it inspired the guys, I don’t know.”
Regardless, Lombardi was not critical of the officials.
“The officials did a good job,” he said. “In the game of basketball there’s a lot of bantering sometimes from the players and benches. Guys on the bench say stuff and players respond sometimes. Officials have to keep it in line. Everybody has a different viewpoint of what that line is. It’s not an easy job. If they don’t check it, then you could have some bigger issues. I’m sure they were told by the league office to make sure it’s in check. We just have to be more disciplined and more mature in that approach.”
California’s Keith Palek III drew the next technical when he was called for a flop on defense, which resulted in a one-shot foul. Then Sancomb drew one seconds later for arguing with an official.
The fifth technical went to IUP’s Dave Morris, who objected to a foul call early in the second half.
In all, there were 17 fouls called in the first half, with 11 going against IUP, which had four players with two fouls and a third with three. In the second half, IUP was called for eight fouls and California 18.
“We were trying to get out of the first half with foul trouble,” Lombardi said, “and even early in the second half we had concerns. Our depth helped us, and the fouls kind of balanced out from the first to the second half.”
Jones, who went 9-for-20 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free throw line, drew 10 fouls against the Vulcans. He raised his league-leading scoring average to 20.6 points per game after topping 30 points for the first time since November 2022, a couple weeks before his season ended with a torn ACL.
“I wasn’t able to be a part of these rivalries last year,” Jones said. “There was a lot of stuff I missed out on so I’m glad to be able to be back and be out there.”
Sulaiman, as usual, provided one of the highlight sequences. He took a pass from Dallis Dillard on a fast break, spun 360 degrees and scored on a layup.
“I didn’t mean to do it, it just kind of happened,” the 6-foot-6 sophomore said.
Then on the defensive end, Sulaiman slapped Whitehead’s short jumper into the seats.
“I saw him going up and said, ‘I’m sending this.’ It’s just fun. This one felt sweet. I had this game circled since last year because I knew they’d be coming for revenge. They hit a lot of shots and they’re a great shooting team.”
IUP shot 52 percent in the first half and 42 in the second, finished at 46.7 (28-for-60), including 9-for-23 from 3-point range. It was IUP’s fifth straight game with eight or more 3s.
California shot 35.6 percent (21-for-59) with 10 3s, with only three coming in the second half. It was the 12th time IUP has held a team under 40 percent.
“It was a very intense game and refs were very involved,” Stewart said, “so we had to bring out a lot of energy in the second half.”
Afterward, Porterfield was wearing a protective boot on his foot as a precaution. It’s another setback for the 6-8 junior, who had surgery in the preseason to remove a tumor from a parathyroid gland. The condition also affects his calcium level, which is checked regularly.
“It’s not a stress fracture, it’s like a couple stages before that, so it’s been bothering me and I just have to boot it,” he said.
“It’s all part of the journey, the ups the downs, the disappointment and the elation,” Lombardi said. “He has to be grateful he has the talent to play even though the injuries may not allow him to play at his highest level, but he can still play.”
IUP plays three games this week, starting this evening at Edinboro (5-11, 3-8). IUP plays at Slippery Rock (12-5, 6-5) on Wednesday and returns home Saturday to face East Stroudsburg (14-3, 8-3), which entered last week ranked 18th nationally before losing its past two games.
“That’s the best week,” Porterfield said. “Those are the best weeks.”