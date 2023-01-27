There is always a game or two on every team’s schedule that gets highlighted with a circle.
For IUP, a visit to Slippery Rock is one.
So is a game against East Stroudsburg, no matter where it is staged.
IUP, the top-ranked NCAA Division II team in the country, took care of the first order of business Wednesday, visiting Slippery Rock’s Morrow Field House, keeping a large crowd silent and winning its 19th game without a loss, 72-57.
Next comes East Stroudsburg, a perennial Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and Atlantic Region contender. (Preview on Page B-2.) The Warriors, the PSAC East preseason favorite, are ranked 25th after falling from 14th following two straight losses last week. They are 15-4 overall and one game behind first-place Shippensburg in the East at 9-4 following Thursday’s 83-73 loss to Lock Haven (13-5, 9-4) at home.
The teams last met in the PSAC semifinals at Shippensburg in 2020, a game IUP won 87-71 before dispatching Shippensburg the following day for the conference championship. IUP has won 11 of 13 in the series.
IUP coach Joe Lombardi and his staff began preparing in earnest for East Stroudsburg on Thursday. The Warriors, under 20th-year coach Jeff Wilson, can tear up an opponent with their full-court press. Their last win against IUP came in the regular season in 2017-18 when they forced 28 turnovers in an 85-82 victory at the KCAC.
“Jeff Wilson year and year out he’s certainly one of the better coaches in Division II,” Lombardi said, “so that in itself tells me they’re not only going to play hard and have great competitiveness but he’s going to do things to make it hard for us one way or another.”
“We’ve been excited for that game for a while,” Ethan Porterfield, IUP’s 6-foot-8 junior forward said. “It’s a different style of play and we know what it is and we’re working on press offense and trying to control the tempo. Our guards do a good job with pressure.”
IUP hasn’t faced much press defense this season. Slippery Rock played a zone press.
“Slippery Rock helped a little to get ready because we had to work on press offense,” Lombardi said. “I don’t think we did a great job with it, but we’ll see where we have to get better for Saturday.”
IUP is looking to finish a 3-0 week that started with a 79-61 win at Edinboro on Monday. A big step came at Slippery Rock, which has wins over IUP at home but none in Indiana since 1991, a string of 32 straight games. The teams meet at the KCAC on Feb. 18.
The matchups draw big crowds. More than 2,400 turned out at Slippery Rock’s Morrow Field House. IUP met its season averages on defense, holding The Rock under 40 percent shooting and below 60 points and keeping the crowd mostly seated and silent.
“That was the goal,” Porterfield said. “Last year they jumped out with a big run and that fueled it for the whole game. We were saying at the beginning if we cut that out early it will be ours the rest of the game.”
IUP took a double-digit lead with about five minutes to go in the first half and never let it slip into single figures. Shawndale Jones scored 24 points on the strength of 9-for-14 shooting. Porterfield made three 3-point field goals and scored 13 points, and 6-6 sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dave Morris also scored 11 points and handed out six assists without a turnover.
“We certainly respect Slippery Rock,” Lombardi said, “and they have a lot of great athletes and they’re talented, so it’s nice to see that we’re able to answer the bell and have fun doing it.”
So far the Hawks have answered the bell every time during a season in which a No. 1 ranking enlarged the target they wear.
“We’ll keep running around with a target on our back,” he said, “and we’re grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to provide opportunities for teams to play No. 1. I’ve been here 17 years and we never played No. 1. No one in the conference has played No. 1 since ’96, I think. It’s nice to carry that torch for the conference.”