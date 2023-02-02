IUP logo

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The top-ranked IUP men’s basketball team used strong starts at the beginning of each half, knocking off Seton Hill in a 75-52 victory on Wednesday night.

IUP (21-0, 15-0) was led by a stellar 30-point outing from Shawndale Jones (10-16 FG), adding five rebounds and three steals. Dave Morris started the game off hot, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Dallis Dillard and Tomiwa Sulaiman logged eight points each as nine different Hawks recorded a point in the victory.

