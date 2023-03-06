For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Atlantic Region will run through Indiana and the Kovalchick Complex as the IUP men's basketball team was selected as the top seed and hosts for the regional tournament, part of the field of 64 announcement for the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships late Sunday night.

The Crimson Hawks captured their fourth straight (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023) Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament championship following a 54-53 win against Mercyhurst on Sunday at Shippensburg. They enter the NCAA tournament with a 30-1 overall record.

