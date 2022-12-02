The Road to the KCAC starts this weekend for teams across the Heritage Conference, and it’s looking to be a tougher route than usual.
Heritage players and coaches gathered at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on IUP’s campus Thursday morning for the conference’s annual media day to preview and prepare for another season of strong competition.
Homer-Center’s girls’ team is looking to make it back to Ed Fry Arena for a third straight year after winning the Heritage and District 6 Class 2A championships before losing to Bellwood-Antis by just four points, 68-64, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals last spring.
“There’s definitely a target on our backs this year,” Wildcats senior shooting guard Macy Sardone said. “Being back-to-back Heritage Conference champs, winning districts last year, going far in states, people are really going to be gunning for us. They’re going to want to beat us, so we’ve got to work extra, extra hard this year.”
The Wildcats, who went 25-5 last year, return two of their main starters: Sardone, who was last season’s All-Gazette Player of the Year, and senior forward Molly Kosmack. They also bring back Anna Cutshall, Alaina Fabin, Meegan Williams and Ashlyn Kerr, who all saw significant playing time during last year’s run.
“To me, starting is overrated,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “It’s about how many minutes you play, who ends the game. These are quality girls who can end the games for you. That’s what’s most important. … It’s about knowing that I can look down my bench at any of these girls and say, ‘Go finish the game.’”
Following the depth is the usual charismatic teamwork and fierce work ethic this group of Wildcats have become synonymous with throughout their state playoff basketball run last season and a stint in volleyball states just a month ago, along with a more defensive approach that Moore hopes to take into a fresh season.
“We have to commit defensively, and the offense will come,” Moore said. “If we can hold teams to 30, 34 points a game, we’ll be in good shape. We got to come to play every single night. It’s a long road. You have to go to a lot of these other places and win, and a lot of these places are hard to win in — Penns Manor, River Valley.”
River Valley, which won the District 6 Class 3A title before falling in the state quarterfinals last year, lost key pieces from that run with Isabel Pynos and Julia Potts graduating, but still return four frequent starters: sophomore point guard Ava Persichetti, junior shooting guard Rylee Kitner, senior center Abby Pynos and senior power forward Hannah Artley.
“Getting there is great,” fourth-year Panthers coach Ricc Brown said. “But then the responsibility to get better is greater, as well. We’ve got a lot of returning starters, which is good. … Having those guys back, I really think we have probably the best point guard in the Heritage and the best center and the best forward. That’s something to build on. We’re ready.”
For River Valley, building also means filling in the gaps. Last season the Panthers were stopped short of a visit to the KCAC when they lost to Penns Manor in the semifinals, but this year they have their eyes set on taking the Heritage Conference title away from rival Homer-Center as the first bullet point on a list of goals that end with a state championship.
“We have good people in all positions,” Abby Pynos said. “We have good point guards, good shooting guards and good forwards. All of that mixed together is going to make us a very competitive team that can hopefully go far.”
“I don’t think we’re missing anything,” Artley added. “We have a little bit of everything.”
Penns Manor was repeatedly stopped short by the Wildcats last season, falling to Homer-Center in the Heritage championship and the district playoffs before bowing out of states in the first round.
The Comets are younger this year and without their key playmaker, Megan Dumm, but they bring back two starters in senior Deja Gillo and junior Sarah Stiteler. While Penns Manor may look young on paper, the Comets still have experience in big games and are looking to use that to grow.
“We’ve been in the situations most teams haven’t, like just making it to states,” another returning player, Sydney Shaffer, said.
“We’ve been in games where it comes down to one shot,” Gillo added. “We know what that’s like. … We’re just going to keep working at practice, put in the work and get back to the KCAC and then districts and states.”
A darkhorse coming into the Heritage Conference this season is Portage, which was the WestPAC runner-up and claimed the District 6 Class 1A title before falling in the state semifinals last season.
The Mustangs have seven girls returning who started throughout the 2021-22 campaign, including seniors Maddy Hudak and Ari Wozniak, along with juniors Brook Bednarski, Cami Burkett, Jenna Burkett, Alex Chobany and Ashlyn Hudak.
“It’s very rewarding in the sense that we don’t have to figure out who’s going to step up,” Maddy Hudak said. “We already know everybody has a very prominent role on our team. We kind of just all assume our roles, and we all work together really well. Every combination that you see on the floor, you’re always confident with who’s out there.”
Like most of the teams, Portage takes pride in their teamwork as one of their strongest assets, but they’re also bringing speed.
“We have very athletic and fast girls,” Hudak said. “We don’t really bring the height. … We adapted and grew to be very fast, and we have very good team chemistry. We all have confidence in each other, and we’re very unselfish.”
Purchase Line and United were both knocked out of District playoffs early last season, but are hoping a core group of starters for each can push them further this time around.
The Lions bring back three starters — Aleah Bevard, Lauren Donelson and Mollee Fry — and three more lettermen — Delaney Perrone, Ashley Donelson and Maddison McGinnis. This impressive returning class and talent are what United hopes will get them to the KCAC.
“Our shooting and our hustle,” Donelson said of United’s strongest assets. “We always put a lot of effort in. … We’re just going to have to work really hard and put our best effort into it every game.”
Purchase Line has two starters returning in sophomore Jianna Hopkins and senior Bailey Weaver, along with Brooklyn Syster and Anna Layden who logged plenty of varsity minutes last year.
While the Red Dragons don’t have as much bench depth as other teams, two main components that will set this team apart are speed and unselfish tenacity.
“We’re just going to stay humble every single game,” Hopkins said. “Play as hard as we can every single game with whatever matchup we have. We’re just going to go hard. … We have a very unselfish play. Nobody’s worried about getting the points, but we’ll look for our teammates to score and make open looks for each other.”
West Shamokin (6-13), Marion Center (9-13), Cambria Heights (8-12) and Northern Cambria (2-19) are all working to improve after rebuilding years last season.
The Wolves have four returning starters in Lily Jordan, Melissa Spohn, Maria Young and Maya McIlwain. They also have a whole new coaching staff, led by head coach Mackenzie Sabula, who is implementing a fresh playing style for a group of girls that toughened up after a disappointing last season.
“We’re running all new plays,” Conrad said. “New plays, new defense, basically everything aspect of the game has changed for us. … It’s really nice. It’s exciting.”
The Stingers have all five main starters returning — Lydia Miller, Kaelee Elkin, Kenadee Elkin, Mya Lipsie and Mollie Shadle — and are preparing to rebound as a fast and more cohesive team.
“One thing that we’ve worked on over the years is our bond as a team,” Kenadee Elkin said. “We’ve gotten better as a team, becoming closer and growing together, and learning together.”
The Highlanders might be bringing in the youngest team with three sophomores starters: Gracey Vinglish, Sienna Kirsch and Malina Gaida. All three started last season, and they’re coming into a new season with more confidence.
“We’re very competitive,” Kirsch said. “We hustle. We know the Heritage Conference is very competitive, but I think we can compete this year. … We’re very uplifting to each other. We can keep the confidence.”
Northern Cambria also brings in a young team, but have four returning starters and three seniors that are hoping to continue rebuilding a program with a storied past.
“We just want to get better,” Colts senior Kenzie Formeck said. “We give 100 percent every single practice, every single game. We have to. … We learned not to let the score get us down or get us in bad mood. We work as a team.”