Coonhound hunting competitions are growing in popularity and are beginning to show up everywhere, including right in our own backyard.
On Saturday, May 14, the Indiana County Tree Hound Association will sponsor a two-hour Nite-Hunt Competition at the Black Lick Township Building in Blairsville. United Kennel Club rules and scoring will be used.
The Little Mountain Music Championship will also include a treeing contest, low-cost rabies clinic and two separate bench shows, including one exclusively for children.
This annual event allows area coonhound owners the opportunity to compete against other interested participants, but more importantly it gives them the opportunity to enjoy a rapidly growing sport.
Indiana County resident Tom Murphy, an avid coonhound competitor and well-known competition judge, has seen the sport grow in recent years.
“We still have some that when they think of coonhounds, they picture gentlemen in bib overalls with a dog,” Murphy said. “This is different. It’s an actual sport with competitors, including hundreds from our area. You can find a competition every weekend, and the numbers involved have grown in recent years.”
The competition is hunting at its best but unique in that the objective isn’t to shoot the animal. For any UKC-licensed competition, firearms are not permitted on the grounds or while participating in the event. The coonhound takes the place of the gun as the weapon of choice.
Officially there are six recognized coonhound breeds: American English coonhound, black and tan coonhound, bluetick coonhound, plott hound, redbone coonhound and the treeing walker coonhound.
All six breeds have a similar sense of smell, endurance and determination that makes them a hunter by nature, but that alone won’t make them elite on the competition circuit. Serious competitors put in long hours, usually at night, into preparing their dog for competitions.
According to Murphy, the preparation is a large part of what makes this sport so enjoyable.
“I look at the start of the competition a little different now than how I used to, because I am usually a judge,” Murphy said. “All the joking around stops and you start to see serious expressions on the hunters. Tension between hunters takes its place because, just like any other competition, they want to win.”
The objective is simple. After finding the scent, the coonhound will chase the raccoon up the tree, also known as treeing, and by barking a distinctive bark to alert their owners.
Like golf, hunters keep their own scores. If the coonhound is first to strike or alert their owner of a raccoon in a tree, they receive 125 points; second is 75 points, third 50 and fourth 25.
There can also be deductions in the scoring system. For example, if a dog strikes on a tree and no raccoon is located, points are taken from the score.
Etiquette is a must-have for any active competitor.
“The hunters keep their own scores and turn them in at the end of the competition,” Murphy said. “My job as the judge is to make sure that the hunters follow the rules and to settle any issues or debates that may come up. Sometimes these hunts can get spirited.”
Dogs do wear GPS collars for location purposes only, so they don’t get too far in front of their owners.
“Any good coonhound owner will have one on their dog so that they are able to find them,” Murphy said. “Any type of training collar, however, would be against the rules during a competition.”
“Most hunters don’t get into it for prizes,” Murphy said. “But depending on the type of event, you can earn money and prizes. Local events and regionals can earn trophies and sometimes money prizes. For the championship events, a winning hunter can earn in the tens of thousands.”
Murphy recalls his introduction to the sport.
“I was 11 years old,” he said, “and it was two older coal miners who kept asking me to come out to a hunt,” Murphy remembered. “I was thinking that can’t be fun, but I took them up on it one time and loved it. I’ve been interested ever since.”
And to see the children get involved, just like he was years ago, puts a smile to his face.
“It’s great,” he said. “I officiate on most weekends and get to see the energy and happiness that these kids get out of these competitions, it makes me feel good. For this sport to continue to grow and gain more interest, like it has recently, we need more young people involved.”
Winners will earn trophies — Mark and Brenda Kirkland — for highest scoring dog and highest scoring youth at the Little Mountain Music Championship event. have donated them.
Each dog entered in the bench show will receive a raffle ticket for a money prize. Each dog entered in the night ticket will also receive a raffle ticket for a separate cash prize. All dogs entered in the bench show and night hunt will receive a Little Mountain Music Championship hat.
“I encourage anyone and everyone to come out,” Murphy said. “Even if you are not sure and just want to check it out for the first time, that’s fine. Usually when we get someone new come out to the events, we start to see them at other events, and they become a regular. It can become addicting, but that’s what it’s all about.”
The event is held at the Black Lick township Building, 132 Hill Road, Blairsville.