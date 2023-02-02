It seems the NCAA transfer portal has created a butterfly effect in college football. At least for the IUP Crimson Hawks, it has.
Thanks to the transfer portal, which allows players to switch schools without having to sit out a season, when a Power 5 Division I FBS team needs to fill a roster spot, it often gets a transfer from a lower-tier FBS school. The FBS team that lost a player responds by getting one from the Division I FCS ranks, and that team makes a corresponding move by landing a transfer from a lower-level FCS team.
So, what’s that have to do with Paul Tortorella and his Crimson Hawks?
Well on Wednesday, the first day of the annual signing period, the seventh-year IUP coach was proud of the 21 players his staff scouted, recruited, and ultimately signed, but he lamented the ones that got away. He’s seen a changing landscape where when a lower-tier FCS team needs a player, it gets it by offering big money to high school players who normally would have landed at IUP and other NCAA Division II programs.
It’s all similar to the butterfly effect, a theory that suggests the flapping of a butterfly’s wings on one side of the world can cause huge impacts on the other side.
In the past few weeks, Tortorella and his staff hosted dozens of high school players for official visits and offered partial scholarships to at least 30. Of those, Tortorella said roughly a half dozen spurned a chance to play for the tradition-rich Crimson Hawks — or, one of their main competitors like Slippery Rock or California — to accept a spot at a lower-tier FCS school such as Saint Francis and Duquesne.
“It is what it is,” Tortorella said. “Some kids get offered a full scholarship from an FCS and they’re players we normally could get. It used to be that FCS teams wouldn’t look at guys like these, but now they have to because they’re losing guys to the portal.”
Based on the players’ Twitter accounts, eight of IUP’s 21 signees chose the Crimson Hawks despite having offers from FCS programs or preferred walk-on spots from FBS teams.
Yet the Crimson Hawks still landed a crop of prospects who will be expected to grow into players who can contribute down the road. Tortorella said there really isn’t a “star” of the class, but rather the class is the star.
“They’re all very good players,” Tortorella said. “It’s hard to say who the best is, really. We won’t know for a couple years. We’ll develop them and see what they can do. But we like the guys we got.”
Among the 21 players are some notable names:
- Roderick Jeter, a linebacker from state runner-up Westinghouse who also had offers from California, Slippery Rock, Saint Francis and Akron.
- Ezeekai Thomas, a safety from Carlisle with an offer from Saint Francis who was so good that Tortorella said they couldn’t pass him up even though IUP already has a lot of safeties on the roster.
- Connor Shamany, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Hazelton who was a first-team all-state selection last fall.
The class of 21 high school players are all from Pennsylvania, continuing a trend Tortorella started a few years ago to save costs. But he said the competition for a smaller pool of recruits has made him rethink that strategy moving forward.
“I think the answer is we will have to recruit high school kids from out of state because Pennsylvania is getting over-saturated,” he said. “But then that limits the number of players we can make offers to because they’re out of state and more expensive. The problem is the pool in Pennsylvania is shrinking.”
MISSING MAK: The biggest offseason need for IUP can’t be filled by a high school recruit.
Quarterback Mak Sexton, a former transfer from Pittsburg State who threw for 2,907 yards and 33 TDs in his lone season at IUP, has opted to forgo his final year of eligibility to join the workforce. A graduate student at IUP, Sexton landed a job in his native Texas that will pay for him to finish his master’s degree online, and it’s all too good of an offer to pass up.
“I’m not upset at all,” Tortorella said. “I understand it. He is a great student, and he got a great opportunity. When he came here he had two years (of eligibility), but he told us from the start this might happen.”
IUP is searching for another transfer QB to come in, and Tortorella said he expects to sign one this semester who will likely come to campus in the summer. He declined to name ones he is talking to, but suggested it will likely be a quarterback from another Division II school.
TRANSFERS: Tortorella announced the signing five mid-year transfers, one of which is a quarterback, but an inexperienced one.
Blayne Romano, a Florida native, has come aboard from fellow Division II school Mars Hill, and will participate in spring drills, which begin March 22. He did not play last fall as a freshman. The other four transfers are: offensive linemen Daric Cotman (Virginia-Wise) and Qadir White (Syracuse), linebacker Ethan Hiester (West Virginia) and tight end Tanner Krevokuch (Fairmont State).
Tortorella said there will be more transfers on the way, most likely at the end of the spring semester, when a new crop of players enter the portal.
ROSTER NOTES: Four veteran players who will graduate in May with eligibility remaining have opted not to play in the fall: quarterback Logan Horn, who was the No. 2 last season; reserve wide receivers Nolan Labuda and Luke Hardy; and backup linebacker Darius Lloyd. … Tortorella said long snapper Ryan Legere, who started in 2021 and was ineligible last season, is in good standing and back on the roster.
THE NEWEST HAWKS
Players listed with position, height, weight, hometown and high school
High School Signees
Ian Amegatcher, DB, 5-11, 170, Harrisburg, Central Dauphin East
Zachary Boyd, WR, 6-1, 180, Elizabeth, Elizabeth Forward
Jamar Brison, DL, 6-1, 280, Philadelphia, Northeast
Austin Caye, RB, 5-9, 180, Bethel Park, Bethel Park
Dinari Clacks, DB, 6-1, 190, Bethel Park, Bethel Park
Zayd Etheridge, QB, 6-2, 180, Bridgeport, Upper Merion
Ross Gampe, TE, 6-4, 230, Tyrone, Tyrone
Graham Hancox, QB, 6-4, 225, Zeilienople, Seneca Valley
Roderick Jeter, LB, 6-0, 198, Pittsburgh, Westinghouse
Rylan Jeter, DB, 6-0, 175, Aliquippa, Central Valley
Jason McBride, DL, 6-3, 300, Aliquippa, Aliquippa
Donavan McCargo, WR, 6-0, 200, Allentown, Emmaus
Keyshawn McCaskill, DB, 6-3, 190, Pittsburgh, Bishop Canevin
Khadir Rowe, LB, 6-2, 225, Philadelphia, Northeast
Connor Shamany, WR, 6-4, 200, Hazleton, Hazleton
Ethan Shaw, OL, 6-4, 230, Jeannette, Hempfield Area
Donte Taylor, DL, 6-2, 230, Pittsburgh, Westinghouse
Ezeekai Thomas, DB, 5-11, 180, Carlisle, Carlisle
Jackson Tonya, DL, 6-2, 230, Monaca, Central Valley
Noah Vogel, DL, 6-3, 230, North Huntingdon, Norwin
Tyjeir Williams, WR, 6-1, 180, McKeesport, West Mifflin
Transfers
Daric Cotman, OL, 6-2, 292, Ashland, Va., Benedictine HS (UVA-Wise)
Ethan Hiester, LB, 5-11, 200, Pittsburgh, Upper St. Clair (West Virginia)
Tanner Krevokuch, TE, 6-5, 230, North Huntingdon, Norwin (Fairmont State)
Blayne Romano, QB, 6-0, 170, Mt. Dora, Fla., Eustis (Mars Hill)
Qadir White, OL, 6-7, 300, Bronx, N.Y., Cardinal Hayes (Syracuse)