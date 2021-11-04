Teams around the area have been battling on and off the field all season for playoff spots, facing adversity from injuries and COVID protocols. Many lucky enough to extend their schedule with playoff berths begin the postseason journey this week. District 6’s River Valley and Penns Manor, along with the WPIAL’s Indiana, all hit the road on Friday for postseason openers.
River Valley (8-2) travels to Bald Eagle (8-2) for the Class 2A quarterfinals. Panthers coach Jess Houser and his team finished third in the Heritage Conference but took the No. 1 spots in scoring offense (35.9) and turnover margin (plus-9).
The Panthers also sported the second-best total defense (1,675) and scoring defense (144), allowing opponents just 186.1 yards and 16 points per game.
As they did all season, the Panthers will rely heavily on running back Angelo Bartolini, who finished atop the Heritage in rushing yards (1,273) and scoring (130). The senior averaged 159.1 yards per game and 8.7 per carry and scored 21 touchdowns.
“That’s what got us to the playoffs. We’ll just keep going with what we got,” Houser said. “We feel like we can go out there and run on this team.”
River Valley will be tasked with a tough Bald Eagle team that outscored opponents 243-85 and posted five shutouts. Senior running back Garret Burns averages 105.7 yards per game and 6.9 per carry, and freshman quarterback Carson Nagle is 137-for-232 for 1,514 yards.
“They like to throw the ball around. They have a freshman quarterback who throws the ball every down pretty much,” Houser said. “We’ll bring an extra D-back in, cover man-to-man and get after that quarterback.”
Watkins also has 11 interceptions, which may be a spark of hope for River Valley if its defense can put enough pressure on the young QB to generate turnovers and give the ball back to the Panthers’ explosive offense.
PENNS MANOR (4-6) at GLENDALE (5-5): Penns Manor, making its area-record 14th straight postseason appearance, takes on the Vikings on the road in Round 1 of the Class 1A playoffs. Both teams have struggled this season, but Penns Manor coach Bill Packer thinks his team is confident in its ability to win and meet Homer-Center in the quarterfinals for a rematch.
After a regular season of injuries, illnesses and COVID protocol-induced scratches, Packer’s team is looking complete and healthy as it heads to Glendale.
Friday will be the first time the Comets will have all of their intended starters on the field, Packer said. He also stated that quarterback Max Hill and linebacker Ashton Courvina are looking to be back at 100 percent after played at about 70 to 80 percent the last two weeks.
Hill threw just 86 passes during the regular season, completing 39 for 464 yards with two touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Comets will also lean on junior Justin Marshall, the team’s leading rusher with 683 yards on 89 carries.
Packer and his Comets are most concerned with slowing down Glendale’s biggest threat in Suds Dubler.
“(Glendale) has Dubler down as an athlete on their roster, and he is,” Packer joked. “He plays everywhere. He quarterbacks, he runs with the ball, they put him in as a back, and they pitch it to him.
“Based on some of the formations we’ve seen, we’re going to try to overload and bring some ’backers, and we’re going to hopefully break them down and make some tackles. We feel if we can get in the backfield before (Dubler) gets started, we’ll be all right. … We’re hoping we can do our job to keep him under 100 yards.”
Dubler averages 109.8 rushing yards per game and has 126 yards receiving yards on seven receptions. The 5-11 junior also completed 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards.
Slowing Dubler is more than just a challenge; it will be essential for a Comets’ team that allowed opponents 375.3 offensive yards and 37.8 points per game.
INDIANA (5-5) at THOMAS JEFFERSON (7-3): Indiana meets a familiar face on Friday as it travels to Thomas Jefferson, the two-time defending PIAA champs. The Indians and Jaguars inhabited the WPIAL Big Eight Conference two years ago before Indiana headed to the Greater Allegheny.
In their last meeting, Thomas Jefferson shut out Indiana 62-0 en route to a 16-0 season that ended with a state championship in 2019. Indians coach Brandon Overdorff is hoping for a better outcome this year.
Indiana has flaunted an offense that averages 340 yards and 31.2 points per game, but the Indians also give up 262.8 yards and 24.9 points.
Despite a season of highs and lows, Overdorff and his Indians are sticking to what they know: running the ball. Zach Herrington (992 yards), Devin Flint (915) and Korbin Wilson (548) fuel the rushing attack. Flint is 131 yards away from matching Indiana’s career rushing record of 2,138, set by Lloys Clmeons in 1991-1993.
“We just worry about us, like we do every week,” Overdorff said. “It’s about us executing, taking care of the football and playing as hard as we can for 48 minutes. That’s really all we can control.”
While the Indians dominate the ground game, the Jaguars find success throwing the ball and running it. Senior Joseph Lekse is 44-for-72 for 830 yards and just one interception. Lekse’s top target is sophomore Sean Sullivan, who averages 19.4 yards on his 22 receptions. Meanwhile, 6-2, 210-pound sophomore running back Elias Lippincott averages 5.1 rushing yards per carry and 74.3 per game.
Thomas Jefferson has outscored opponents 279-102.
“They’re a really, really good football team,” Overdorff said. “They’re physical. They’re going to want to run the ball right at you out of their I-formation on offense. On defense, they’re going to come after you and try to stop the run first and worry about the pass second. They’re very physical on both sides of the ball. They have big, strong kids at almost every position. We have to be ready to compete with all that.”
The biggest challenge for the Indians will be their own health. Indiana’s players have been rotating in and out of practice this week due to illness, making it hard to know how many starters will be available Friday.
It’s yet another obstacle for the Indians to hurdle as they face the defending champs.