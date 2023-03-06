ALTOONA — Indiana sophomore Nico Fanella nearly came out on top of 114 pounds, which was one of the toughest weight classes in the Southwest Regional Class 2A Tournament, on Saturday night at the Altoona Fieldhouse.

Fanella, ranked third at 114 by PA Power Wrestling, took West Branch’s top-ranked and returning regional champion Landon Bainey into overtime. But Bainey took the sophomore down with 34 second left in OT to win, 4-2.

