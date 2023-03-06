ALTOONA — Indiana sophomore Nico Fanella nearly came out on top of 114 pounds, which was one of the toughest weight classes in the Southwest Regional Class 2A Tournament, on Saturday night at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Fanella, ranked third at 114 by PA Power Wrestling, took West Branch’s top-ranked and returning regional champion Landon Bainey into overtime. But Bainey took the sophomore down with 34 second left in OT to win, 4-2.
“I wrestled well,” Fanella said. “It’s a new week next week (at the state tournament). I hope I get him there and beat him.”
Fanella wasn’t the only area wrestler to find himself in a tight championship finals bout before suffering heartbreak.
United sophomore Gideon Bracken dropped a 4-3 decision to Bald Eagle Area’s fourth-ranked Lucas Fye at 121 in a rematch of the District 6 finals. Marion Center District 6 champ Liam Cornetto suffered a 6-4 overtime loss to Burgettstown’s Joey Sentipal at 139 pounds.
Eight wrestlers from the Gazette’s coverage area qualified for the PIAA Championships by placing in the top six of their weights. The state tournament begins on Thursday morning at Hershey’s Giant Center.
United also qualified third-placer Josef Garshnick (114) and fifth-placer Jacob Sombronski (107).
Fanella reached the finals with a 4-0 win over the dangerous Garshnick (39-5) in the semifinals. Garshnick rebounded with decisions over Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal, 5-3, and Chartiers-Houston’s Jorden Williams, 3-0.
“Garshnick wrestled really well, too,” United coach Josh Henning said. “He just barely lost out to Fanella. He’s right there in the mix with the top guys at regionals. We’re optimistic about what he can do at states.”
River Valley’s fifth-placer Kaden Barnhart (152) and sixth-placer Brad Miller (285) punched their tickets to Hershey.
Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun (145), who lost in overtime to Chestnut Ridge’s eventual runner-up Calan Bollman, 6-4, in the semifinals, finished third.
Marion Center’s Griffin Tinsman (107) just missed qualifying for the state tournament with a seventh-place finish. Indiana’s Carter Putt placed eighth at 121.
River Valley’s Cole Stuchal (172) just missed making it to the consolation quarterfinals with a 2-2 performance.