Largemouth bass are one of the many species available at West Virginia’s Stonewall Jackson Lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

With still a good part of the summer ahead, as well as the upcoming fall, now is a good time to plan a hunting or fishing trip. West Virginia’s Stonewall Jackson Lake is worthy of consideration.

It would be challenging to find a spot in West Virginia with as diverse a list of fishing and hunting opportunities, combined with lodging options, as Stonewall Jackson Lake and the surrounding wildlife management area. There’s something for the outdoor enthusiast nearly year-round.