With still a good part of the summer ahead, as well as the upcoming fall, now is a good time to plan a hunting or fishing trip. West Virginia’s Stonewall Jackson Lake is worthy of consideration.
It would be challenging to find a spot in West Virginia with as diverse a list of fishing and hunting opportunities, combined with lodging options, as Stonewall Jackson Lake and the surrounding wildlife management area. There’s something for the outdoor enthusiast nearly year-round.
The lake covers more than 2,650 acres and is one of the state’s top fisheries for largemouth bass, spotted bass, crappies and muskies. During the spring, focus your efforts in Stonewall Jackson’s many bays and coves, many of which feature standing timber. If you plan your visit during the summer months, expect many of the lake’s gamefish and panfish to have moved to main-lake structure.
Stonewall Jackson WMA encompasses more than 18,000 acres and surrounds the impoundment. One will find a wide variety of habitats within the wildlife management area, including reverting farmland and a mixture of hardwood forests. The deer population is excellent; bear numbers are good also. Habitat improvement efforts in certain areas have increased the quality of cover for grouse and woodcock. Waterfowling is also a good option, particularly if you time your hunt (with a little added luck from the weather) to coincide with winter weather that drives ducks down from northern states, ones that stop along the way to rest on the open waters of Stonewall Jackson Lake.
From a lodging standpoint, Stonewall Jackson Lake has about everything a person could ask for. The resort features a lakeside lodge, lakeside cottages and a campground that operates 12 months of the year.
If hunting or fishing is your main objective, and you simply need a roof over your head in the form of canvas or an RV, Briar Point Campground is an excellent value-based choice. The campground offers 30-amp RV site, 50-amp RV sites and deluxe tent sites.
“Cottage” is conservative description of Stonewall Jackson’s high-end units, which vary in size from 960 to 2,260 square feet and can accommodate from six to 12 guests. One of the cottages has direct access to the lake. Split the cost between a group of hunters or anglers and the cottage option becomes even more viable, particularly among ones wishing for a more pampered setting after a long day on the water or in the woods.
Stonewall Jackson Resort’s lakeside lodge features 191 guest rooms, and while the typical hunter or angler might not require the level of luxury provided, the lodge is a great choice when combining a spring or summer fishing trip with a family vacation. While the more serious anglers in the family are out on the water, others can hike trails, visit the fitness room, enjoy a round of golf, swim or hit the spa. Rooms feature big-screen satellite TVs, king-size beds, refrigerators and much more.
The resort’s marina includes a boat launch and boat rental (pontoon boats). Fuel is available, as is a variety of boat slips for guests if you plan to trailer your own boat there.
