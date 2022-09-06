knapp 9-5-22

Sid Brown displayed a brace of largemouth bass caught via trolling and then released back into Keystone Lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The screen on my sonar unit showed an abundance of baitfish and larger gamefish. When I pointed this out to my fishing partner, Sid Brown, he glanced at the display and remarked that one of us should be getting a fish soon. A few moments later two of the four rods that were trolling baits 100-odd feet behind the boat bent under the strain of the hooked fish.

As so often happens when trolling, a bit of mayhem followed. But when it ended two quality-sized largemouth bass were in the boat.

