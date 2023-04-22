The Pittsburgh Pirates, Major League Baseball, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and various websites and baseball encyclopedias agree: Second baseman Curt Roberts was the first Black player in Bucs history.
Only he wasn’t.
Carlos Bernier, a 26-year-old outfielder from Puerto Rico, integrated the Pirates in 1953, a full year before Roberts’ arrival. So why isn’t Bernier recognized as the true trail blazer?
It’s an enduring mystery.
THE PITTSBURGH Courier, the nation’s leading African American newspaper, noted in its April 11, 1953, edition that Bernier was among “a stellar group of Negro rookies who’ll be trying to win their spurs in the big time.” Another Courier story noted that “Negro baseball fans have been waiting for a tan baseball star to make an appearance in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform since the advent of Jackie Robinson” and that their patience will be rewarded once “Carlos Bernier, brown-skinned Puerto Rican, puts in an appearance at Forbes Field.”
The Courier’s Wendell Smith, then one of the country’s most influential sports columnists, included Bernier on a list of Black players slated to play in the big leagues in 1953. And Claude A. Walker of the Atlanta Daily World, a prominent African American newspaper, included Bernier on a mythical Black all-star team “that could perform equal against the best in the majors.”
What’s more, as a representative of the Pirates’ and Dodgers’ Black players, Bernier joined Brooklyn’s Robinson, Roy Campanella and Joe Black on May 29, 1953, for ceremonies at Kennard Field in Pittsburgh’s Hill District to mark opening day in the Uptown Little League.
So why isn’t Bernier acknowledged as the Bucs’ first Black player?
THE PIRATES deftly dodge the issue.
“MLB and the Pirates recognize Curt Roberts as the first African American player to play for the Pirates,” notes team historian Jim Trdinich. “We also recognize that Carlos Bernier was the first Latin American player to play for the Pirates.”
It’s an odd stance given that four other big league franchises acknowledge Latin players desegregated their teams: the Chicago White Sox (outfielder Orestes “Minnie” Miñoso, 1951), Cincinnati Reds (outfielder Nino Escalera, 1954), Washington Senators (outfielder Carlos Paula, 1954) and Detroit Tigers (third baseman Osvaldo “Ozzie” Virgil, 1958). So why not the Pirates?
Society for American Baseball Research member Charles F. Faber, in an online article, questioned this refusal to grant Bernier his rightful place in team history.
“He became the first black player to join the Pirates,” Faber wrote. “Some sources credit Curt Roberts with being Pittsburgh’s first black player, classifying Bernier as neither black nor white, but as Puerto Rican, as though Puerto Ricans were a separate race. … Bernier considered himself black and deserves the distinction of being designated Pittsburgh’s first black player.”
THE PIRATES promoted Bernier after he batted .301 and led the Pacific Coast League with 65 stolen bases for the pennant-winning Hollywood Stars in 1952. He made his big league debut 70 years ago Saturday as an eighth-inning pinch hitter, getting plunked by a Jim Hearn pitch and then scoring the Pirates’ first run in a 4-2 loss to the New York Giants.
Only 10 days later, Bernier turned in a record performance. He went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored and matched a modern major league mark by drilling three triples in a 12-4 victory over Cincinnati at Forbes Field. His final three-bagger in the seventh inning made him the first National Leaguer in 24 years to achieve the feat.
Wrote Charles “Chilly” Doyle in the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph, “What started out and continued like an ordinary game between two second-division clubs through six innings, with the Bucs well in front, took on cyclonic events in the seventh with Puerto Rico’s gift to Pittsburgh, Carlos Bernier, running the wild diamond show.”
The newcomer provided a desperately needed spark for a team coming off a 42-112 season and bound for another 104 defeats in 1953. Following his breakthrough game against Cincinnati, Bernier was batting .385 with a slugging percentage of .769. What’s more, his fleetness afoot made him a welcome addition to an outfield corps — Ralph Kiner, Frank Thomas, Cal Abrams and Hal Rice — that was clearly more tortoise than hare.
The team’s 1953 yearbook called Bernier “a streak of speed from Puerto Rico” who can “run like a rabbit.” Bucs manager Fred Haney, in a column by Pittsburgh Press writer Les Biederman, declared that he “wouldn’t be afraid to match the dark-skinned young fellow against any player in baseball in a race.”
Bernier could definitely get from Point A to Point B in a flash. He had once swiped 94 bases in the minors, led his league in steals on six occasions and set a Puerto Rican Winter League record for stolen bases that stood for 32 years before it was eclipsed by the greatest thief of them all, Rickey Henderson. Bernier might well have challenged the Pirates’ existing modern record of 63 steals held by Hall of Famer Max Carey had he only reached base more often.
That proved his downfall. Bernier cooled off dramatically at the plate as the weather warmed. He wore the collar on many a night and finished the 1953 season with a .213 batting average, three home runs and 31 RBIs in 105 games.
Pirates general manager Branch Rickey — the man who, as Brooklyn’s GM in 1947, enlisted Robinson to break the big league color barrier — alluded to Bernier’s difficulties in a July Sporting News story.
“He’s a first-year player, strange to the language, nervous in the big leagues,” Rickey said. “He simply needs orientation.”
But Rickey quickly ran out of patience with Bernier, who opened the 1954 season in Hollywood. Although he posted outstanding numbers in the minor leagues — 2,374 hits, 594 stolen bases and a .298 batting average — he never did return to the majors.
Despite his obvious gifts as a baseball player.
PERHAPS BERNIER’S biggest drawback was his short fuse. He once slapped a PCL umpire and was repeatedly suspended and fined for outbursts. His reputation as a troublemaker proved impossible to shake.
“Bernier had the ability to have a 10- or 15-year major league career,” said Ron Samford, a teammate on the 1963 Hawaii Islanders. “His temper got the best of him.”
Indeed, Bernier was not one to meekly tolerate the indignities of racism. He was quick to lash out when provoked, which cost him in the long run.
“He lived in an era when it was fashionable to discriminate; in fact, many states upheld laws that discriminated against people of color,” Bernier’s son, Néstor, wrote in a 2004 article for Jet magazine. “My father’s only shortfall was that he did not handle the injustices of society with the same grace as a Jackie Robinson or a Roberto Clemente. He was quite angry with the injustices and faced them head on, even if it meant challenging a white major league umpire who made a racial slur. I have often wondered how different life would have been for him with all of his talents if he had played now, instead of then.”
Roberts, a 24-year-old Texan, debuted with the Pirates on April 13, 1954. By then, Bernier was back in Hollywood, having already claimed the distinction of being the first Black player in Pirates history. Even though, in a mystery that endures, many still deny the fact.